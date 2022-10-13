Fraser Minten Impressed at Maple Leafs Camp, Rewarded with Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Fraser Minten has signed on the dotted line.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday they signed their 2022 second-round draft pick to a three-year, entry-level contract just hours before the club's home opener.

The Vancouver native was Toronto's highest pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He showed well at the club's rookie development camp and tournament before impressing Sheldon Keefe at the Maple Leafs main camp.

“He’s gotten better every day since he’s been here,” The Leafs head coach said of Minten last month.

Unfortunately for the forward, his training camp was cut short after he injured his wrist. While recovering from the ailment, Minten has remained with the Maple Leafs as he works with skills and development staff and other injured Leafs.

Minten got into just one pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators and has carried himself well as a player who can possibly develop into a bottom-six forward role. He was a +4 in the team’s 4-1 win against Ottawa and logged 11:17 of ice time.

“Very heady player. Smart. Just a joy to be around,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said of Minten. “I think he’s a tremendous kid. We have a good one in him.”

Minten becomes the second player the Maple Leafs drafted in 2022 to sign a contract with the club, Toronto inked goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract just says after they selected him in the fourth round (122nd overall).

The 18-year-old Minten had (20 goals and 55 points through 67 games with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL during the 2021-22 season. He helped Kamloops to the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 WHL Playoffs where he collected six goals and 16 points in 17 games.