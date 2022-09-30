Skip to main content

Fraser Minten’s Training Camp Likely Finished with Maple Leafs

The 2022 draft pick was seen leaving Ford Performance Centre sporting a brace on his left wrist.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fraser Minten had an excellent first training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Unfortunately, it appears to have ended far too soon.

“He’s going to miss some time and I don’t foresee him coming back into this camp,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Thursday.

Minten got into just the one pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators and carried himself well in a bottom-six center role. He was a +4 in the team’s 4-1 win against Ottawa and logged 11:17 of ice time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He’s gotten better every day since he’s been here,” Keefe said earlier in camp.

Minten was seen sporting a brace around his left wrist as he departed the team’s practice facility on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs selected Minten with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Vancouver native will likely return to the Kamloops Blazers in 2018 and has the potential to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Juniors.

Before training camp opened Minten was a standout during the team’s development camp in July and rookie tournament in Traverse City, Michigan earlier this month.

“Very heady player. Smart. Just a joy to be around,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said of Minten. “I think he’s a tremendous kid. We have a good one in him.”

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

D75F5D32-72F9-4963-8781-A600F24F5CEB
News

Fraser Minten’s Training Camp Likely Finished with Maple Leafs

By David Alter
2DBDF0B7-2141-4F50-869B-6850F319ADEB
News

Ilya Samsonov Gets Net for Maple Leafs, Potential Third Line on Display Against Senators, Where to Watch

By David Alter
A8131C11-BB07-4E04-B5F3-F06A87F14EF4
News

Why Mitch Marner Might Take Some Shifts with the Maple Leafs on Defense This Season

By David Alter
4D417B8E-0177-48EA-A7C4-B5D90CC386D4
News

Rasmus Sandin and Maple Leafs End Stalemate, Signs 2-year, $2.8 Million Contract

By David Alter
19AA9235-2899-4541-A1E9-C94D5F00845D
Analysis

How a Maple Leafs Injury Problem can Serve as a Salary Cap Solution

By David Alter
8D917863-3B1F-46A1-9AE1-D801CC0294D5
News

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Returns to Practice, Skates for Half of Session

By David Alter
076A8010-8B4F-49F4-8873-68773A20AF51
News

Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch

By David Alter
D9032D29-D65F-43B7-BFE8-66CFE62C2CAF
News

Auston Matthews Plans to Throw From the Mound for First Pitch at Blue Jays Game on Tuesday

By David Alter