Fraser Minten’s Training Camp Likely Finished with Maple Leafs

Fraser Minten had an excellent first training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Unfortunately, it appears to have ended far too soon.

“He’s going to miss some time and I don’t foresee him coming back into this camp,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Thursday.

Minten got into just the one pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators and carried himself well in a bottom-six center role. He was a +4 in the team’s 4-1 win against Ottawa and logged 11:17 of ice time.

“He’s gotten better every day since he’s been here,” Keefe said earlier in camp.

Minten was seen sporting a brace around his left wrist as he departed the team’s practice facility on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs selected Minten with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Vancouver native will likely return to the Kamloops Blazers in 2018 and has the potential to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Juniors.

Before training camp opened Minten was a standout during the team’s development camp in July and rookie tournament in Traverse City, Michigan earlier this month.

“Very heady player. Smart. Just a joy to be around,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said of Minten. “I think he’s a tremendous kid. We have a good one in him.”