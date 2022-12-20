Skip to main content
Grandfather of Maple Leafs Defenseman Victor Mete Among Victims of Vaughan Mass Shooting

Grandfather of Maple Leafs Defenseman Victor Mete Among Victims of Vaughan Mass Shooting

Victor Mete's maternal grandfather, Vittorio Panza was one of the confirmed victims of a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday. He was 79.

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Mete's maternal grandfather, Vittorio Panza was one of the confirmed victims of a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday. He was 79.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed that one of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario was the maternal grandfather of defenseman Victor Mete.

York Regional Police issued a media release on Tuesday that one of the deceased is 79-year-old Vittorio Panza. The Maple Leafs issued a statement shortly afterwards.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday," the statement read. “Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

On Sunday, police were called to a condominium at Jane Street and Rutherford Road in Vaughan to respond to an active shooter situation. Five people died in an alleged targeted attack, including Panza and another is in hospital with serious injuries.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The alleged shooter was pronounced dead following a confrontation with York Regional Police.

Mete is currently with the Maple Leafs while on injured reserve as he recovers from a lower-body injury sustained on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars.

We at the Sports Illustrated Media Group send our condolences to the Mete and Panza family during a difficult time for the player and his family.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Victor Mete
Victor Mete

Mete
News

Grandfather of Maple Leafs Defenseman Victor Mete Among Victims of Vaughan Mass Shooting

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
FB814AA5-0A62-4782-BCE8-4A6490419B03
News

Morgan Rielly, Carl Dahlstrom Skate As Maple Leafs Defensemen Take Small Steps In Recovery From Injuries

By David Alter
1EFB6BE8-B3FF-4E6D-9AA5-DD7BE60AEBA8
News

Dryden Hunt to Wear Number 20 for Maple Leafs

By David Alter
Jarn
News

Calle Jarnkrok Dealt With Groin Injury Since Maple Leafs ‘First Trip,’ Expected to Return Against Lightning

By David Alter
65866EF4-2435-4BE8-A798-7448B4720E4F
News

Why the Maple Leafs Traded Denis Malgin and Acquired Dryden Hunt from Colorado

By David Alter
9F422605-A6B1-4D05-B6DA-80EB2DA7636D
News

Maple Leafs to Wear Black Justin Bieber Collaboration Flipside Jerseys For At Least Three More Games This Season

By David Alter
3E2200BE-6B13-4BEB-A061-23FB82CBB57B
News

Maple Leafs Avoid Injury Scare with Timothy Liljegren, Call up Mac Hollowell

By David Alter
B2D7FA90-6621-4F2C-87D4-463188E038FF
News

Why the Maple Leafs Might Deploy Five Forwards on Their Top Power Play Against the Capitals on Saturday

By David Alter