Grandfather of Maple Leafs Defenseman Victor Mete Among Victims of Vaughan Mass Shooting

The Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed that one of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario was the maternal grandfather of defenseman Victor Mete.

York Regional Police issued a media release on Tuesday that one of the deceased is 79-year-old Vittorio Panza. The Maple Leafs issued a statement shortly afterwards.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday," the statement read. “Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

On Sunday, police were called to a condominium at Jane Street and Rutherford Road in Vaughan to respond to an active shooter situation. Five people died in an alleged targeted attack, including Panza and another is in hospital with serious injuries.

The alleged shooter was pronounced dead following a confrontation with York Regional Police.

Mete is currently with the Maple Leafs while on injured reserve as he recovers from a lower-body injury sustained on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars.

We at the Sports Illustrated Media Group send our condolences to the Mete and Panza family during a difficult time for the player and his family.