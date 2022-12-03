Skip to main content

How the Maple Leafs’ Dogs help them Relax Away from the Rink

Mitch Marner’s dog Zeus is all the rage but other Toronto Maple Leafs’ dogs have helped them unwind from the stresses of the rink.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner spent Thursday’s off day hanging around with his three-year-old chocolate lab Zeus.

They went for a couple of walks and relaxed on the couch as Marner watched Twitch.

In the midst of a five-game winning streak and with Mitch Marner riding the high of a franchise-tying 18-game point streak, the player revealed this past week that he wears the letter ‘Z’ on the inside of his gloves as a reminder of his dog.

He’s credited Zeus for allowing him to relax and unwind from the pressures of playing for the Maple Leafs in his hometown.

Before Toronto’s 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, Marner revealed a pair of socks that had a pattern of a chocolate lab on it.

“I got back from the road trip and my fiancée had those socks waiting for me,” Marner said on Friday “I think they’re supposed to be a Christmas present but she just said ‘get them on early’”.

Marner isn’t the only Leaf to have the comfort of a dog to unwind. 

Auston Matthews comes home to ‘Felix’, an Aussie Bernedoodle.

“My dog doesn’t speak or say anything. He just lays there and chills,” Matthews said. “I don’t have to talk to anybody. I don’t have to hear from anybody. He’ll love whether you have a good game or bad game.”

Alex Kerfoot, who has been struggling to contribute offensively until recently after recording three assists in his last two games, unwinds with his dog ‘Coconut’

“It’s just something to take your mind off the game when you get home and you come back from road trips you know that the dog’s there for you,” Kerfoot explained. “It’s also nice on off days to get outside and take the dogs for walks, do that kind of thing and dogs are great, they’re always fun to be around. They’re nice companions.” 

Nick Robertson is eagerly trying to get his black lab ‘Bronco’ with him in Toronto but has yet to maneuver around the logistics behind it. 

“Seriously, I think about hockey too much away from the rink. I need something to distract me and know that there’s more than hockey so I can just be a pet owner.”

After a tense start to the season, the Maple Leafs have recorded points in 15 of their last 16 games. 

