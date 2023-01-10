How the Maple Leafs Will Adjust With Defenseman TJ Brodie on Injured Reserve

Brodie was placed on Injured Reserve for the second time this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman TJ Brodie on Injured Reserve due a rib injury.

Brodie did not take part in Sunday's 6-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. Before the game, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated that there would be some lineup changes with some guys playing through injuries.

Conor Timmins stepped in for Brodie and scored his first NHL goal. Wayne Simmonds also made his way into the lineup in place of Dryden Hunt, although that didn't appear to be injury-related.

Now that Brodie is on injured reserve, he'll be required to be out of action for seven days retroactive to his last game played (Saturday, Jan. 7 against the Detroit Red Wings). That means the veteran defenseman will be available for the team's next three games (Wednesday vs. Nashville Predators, Thursday at Detroit and Saturday at the Boston Bruins).

Timmins is expected to stay in the lineup with Brodie out. The Maple Leafs shuffled up their defense pairs on Sunday by having Timmins skate with Mark Giordano. Justin Holl skated with Morgan Rielly. The 25-year-old has a goal and 10 points in 12 games since the team acquired him in November.

It's the second time that Brodie has been on injured reserve this season. The 32-year-old missed over three weeks with an oblique injury. Coincidently, Brodie was also a game-time decision for a game against the Vancouver Canucks in November before he missed a long stretch of time.

Brodie has two goals and eight points in 28 games this season while averaging 21:09 of ice time. The Leafs have managed well with a plethora of injuries to their defense this season so Brodie's absence shouldn't have a devastating impact on the group.

The Maple Leafs have not lost a game in regulation time with Brodie out of the lineup (10-0-3).