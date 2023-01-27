How the Maple Leafs will look Without Auston Matthews in the Lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs All-Star will be out for a minimum of three weeks with a knee sprain.

Auston Matthews suffered a knee sprain during his team’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star forward will be out for a minimum of three weeks, the club announced on Friday.

Details of how Matthews got hurt weren't immediately available.

The Maple Leafs moved Pontus Holmberg up into the top six ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators.

John Tavares skated on a line with Michael Bunting and Mitch Marner.

Bunting also moved up to the team's top power-play unit.

More to come..