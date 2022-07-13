Ilya Mikheyev Signs 4-Year, $19 Million Contract with Canucks

Ilya Mikheyev has found a new home out west.

The Vancouver Canucks inked the Russian forward to a four-year, $19 million contract, according to his agent, Dan Milstein.

Mikheyev spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and set new career highs in goals (21) and points (33) in just 53 games last season.

The speedy forward is coming off a salary cap hit of $1.645 million and priced himself out re-signing with the Maple Leafs.

“I would like to say thank you to the Toronbto Maple Leafs, management, coaches, teammates and of course our fans for the last 3 years of total support, your sincere emotions and faith in me!, Mikheyev said in a statement tweeted through his agent. “It was an unforgettable time and a great experience!”

Mikheyev won over Leafs fans with his personality. His love for soup earned him a nickname that he shared with Jack Campbell, who also departed the club via free agency on Wednesday.

With the Canucks, he fills their need for a depth winger who has lots of speed. He was used effectively in Toronto as a shutdown third-liner who could also perform well on the penalty kill. At times, he was also used on the power-play and there is certainly opportunity for him to get into one of those special-teams units.