Skip to main content
Ilya Mikheyev Signs 4-Year, $19 Million Contract with Canucks

Ilya Mikheyev Signs 4-Year, $19 Million Contract with Canucks

The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward lands a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks at an average annual value of $4.75 million.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward lands a new deal with the Vancouver Canucks at an average annual value of $4.75 million.

Ilya Mikheyev has found a new home out west.

The Vancouver Canucks inked the Russian forward to a four-year, $19 million contract, according to his agent, Dan Milstein.

Mikheyev spent the last three seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and set new career highs in goals (21) and points (33) in just 53 games last season.

The speedy forward is coming off a salary cap hit of $1.645 million and priced himself out re-signing with the Maple Leafs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I would like to say thank you to the Toronbto Maple Leafs, management, coaches, teammates and of course our fans for the last 3 years of total support, your sincere emotions and faith in me!, Mikheyev said in a statement tweeted through his agent. “It was an unforgettable time and a great experience!”

Mikheyev won over Leafs fans with his personality. His love for soup earned him a nickname that he shared with Jack Campbell, who also departed the club via free agency on Wednesday.

With the Canucks, he fills their need for a depth winger who has lots of speed. He was used effectively in Toronto as a shutdown third-liner who could also perform well on the penalty kill. At times, he was also used on the power-play and there is certainly opportunity for him to get into one of those special-teams units.

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks
Ilya Mikheyev
Ilya Mikheyev

Mikheyev
News

Ilya Mikheyev Signs 4-Year, $19 Million Contract with Canucks

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff24 seconds ago
Campbell
News

Jack Campbell Departs Maple Leafs for Oilers in 5 year, $25 Million Deal

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff25 minutes ago
82180C6A-35C5-4386-A5BD-DC08E35AA86D
News

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to 1-Year, $1 million Contract

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff1 hour ago
B65BE1D9-95CD-47B6-BBB6-E29A1D20E01E
News

Maple Leafs Sign Ilya Samonsov to 1-Year, $1.8 Million Deal

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff1 hour ago
49BE8825-BA97-4AA0-9174-924DCCB70127
News

Maple Leafs Sign 2022 NHL Draft Pick Dennis Hildeby to 3-Year, Entry-Level Contract

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff3 hours ago
D51C69D9-6B7D-453A-9500-A53A94BEDB36
News

Maple Leafs Acquire Goaltender Matt Murray from Ottawa Senators

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 11, 2022
A0D7058E-8C6B-4941-8500-829FF4936E22
News

Report: Maple Leafs will not Tender Qualifying Offer to Ondrej Kase, set to Become Free Agent

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 11, 2022
8AA18A72-EA8D-4667-B950-AD150A1439B0
News

Report: Josh Ho-Sang to Depart Maple Leafs Organization and Sign with KHL Club

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffJul 10, 2022