Ilya Samsonov Leaves Maple Leafs Game with Knee Injury

The goaltender was removed from the game for backup goaltender Erik Kallgren to start the third period.

The Toronto  Maple Leafs have another injury to the goaltending position.

Ilya Samsonov was removed in the second intermission of Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins with a knee injury.

It's not clear exactly when Samsonov injured his knee. The Hockey Night in Canada broadcast noted that the Russian goaltender bent his knee back awkwardly while trying to defend Bruins forward Brad Marchand's penalty-shot attempt.

During a delayed penalty assessed to Boston's Jake DeBrusk, Samsonov was slow to skate to the bench.

Samsonov was 5-2-0 with a .920 save percentage going into Saturday's game. He has taken the lion's share of starts in net since Matt Murray went down with an adductor injury on Oct. 15.

Murray is still "a ways away" from returning, according to Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

The Leafs have another game scheduled on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

