Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs Against Capitals as Matt Murray Deals with Ankle Injury

Murray will undergo more tests to determine if he can back up Samsonov or if another goaltender will be called up.

Ilya Samsonov will make his sixth consecutive start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they host the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The 25-year-old goaltender was thrust into action unexpectedly on Friday when Matt Murray — who was scheduled to start — was not able to go with what was now revealed by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe to be an ankle injury.

"It's something that he's been dealing with for a while and had settled," Keefe explained. "It flared up on him a little bit and we didn't feel comfortable for him playing and the medical team held him out."

Murray has not played a game since Jan. 17 when he allowed four goals on eight shots before Samsonov came on in relief and helped his team to a comeback 5-4 overtime victory against the Florida Panthers.

With the reveal that Murray had been dealing with an injury for a while, Keefe was quick to shut down any notion that the injury had anything to do with why Samsonov had gone on his longest stretch of consecutive starts in goal.

"They were unrelated, Matt was available and ready to play throughout," Keefe said. "Ilya was in a groove and we wanted to give him a run."

Samsonov nor Murray skated with the Maple Leafs at practice on Saturday. In Samsonov's case, it was a day off to manage the workload. The Russian goalie sustained his first regulation loss at home this season in a 6-2 loss against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto used three different non-NHL goaltenders for the session.

The performance in front of Samsonov was mostly to blame for the loss. And there are no concerns about wearing out Samsonov as he embarks on his third game this season against his former team — the Washington Capitals.

"I think from his perspective he'd like to play every day so I don't think that's a big deal," Keefe said. "It is, of course, important for us to manage it as best we can, given the circumstances."

Samsonov is 16-5-2 this season with a .916 save percentage. Murry has an 11-5-2 record this season with a .911 save percentage.

If Murray isn't healthy enough to back up on Sunday, it's expected that the Maple Leafs would call up a goaltender from the Marlies. Although Erik Kallgren has been the go-to third-stringer for the last little while, Joseph Woll has performed well since returning from multiple injuries this season.

Woll set the Marlies record for consecutive wins by a goaltender this season with 12. He is 12-1-0 this season with a .928 save percentage.