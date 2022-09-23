Ilya Samsonov Turned Down More Years with Another Club to Bet on Himself With the Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov was a little surprised when the Washington Capitals elected not to tender him a qualifying offer this summer, especially when GM Brian McLellan had initially intended to do so.

"It's just business," he said on Thursday.

Once deemed to be their starting goaltender of the future when they drafted him in the first round (22nd) overall at the 2015 NHL Draft, Samsonov struggled to find traction over the years. Despite a 23-12-5 record last season, the Russian finished with a career-low .896 save percentage.

After falling to the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the NHL playoffs, the Capitals moved on by signing defending Stanley Cup Champion goaltender Darcy Kuemper to a five-year, $26.25 million contract to be their solution in goal.

There were other offers, including some for more than one year. But Samsonov saw an opportunity with Toronto based on his own experience.

"I just remember how we played against Leafs and I went to the bench after the first period," Samsonov laughed.

It was April 14, when he allowed four goals on 19 shots and was pulled midway through the second period in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The lure of playing in front of an offence that ranked third in goals per game last season was enough for Samsonov to sign on the dotted line.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was impressed by the Russian's desire to take a one-year, "bet on himself" deal just days after the shock of not getting qualified by the Capitals, despite at least one offer by another NHL club of more than one year.

Since signing with the Leafs, he has spent time in Florida training alongside reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

"It's interesting to watch how he's working," Samsonov said of the New York Rangers goaltender.

Newly-signed Toronto goaltending coach Curtis Sanford flew down for a couple of visits to assess his new pupil.

"We want to have some more speed and better play along the post," Samsonov said. "That's what's most important right now and I think it will be good before the start of the season."

Samsonov is battling with two-time Stanley-Cup champion Matt Murray for reps in Toronto's goal. Both are considered reclamation projects where they are battling down years in their careers. But they are under very different circumstances.

In Murray's case, he played for an Ottawa Senators club that has struggled, while the goaltender battled injury. The Leafs traded for Murray, along with a third and seventh draft pick this season for future considerations this summer. Ottawa also ate 25 per cent of his $6.25 million salary cap hit for the remaining two seasons on his contract.

The hope for Toronto, in either case, is that they can achieve some form of past success.

"These are guys we expect can make saves for us to keep us in games and do the job on the low-danger chances," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of his goalies. "Both played a lot of good hockey in this league. Obviously, Matt is a little older and more experienced, but both guys have incredible talent."

It's a different look. In Samsonov, the Maple Leafs get a Russian goaltender, something they've never had before.

Given Toronto's recent goaltending history. Different might be a good thing.