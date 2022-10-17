Ilya Samsonov’s ‘Mission’ as Maple Leafs’ Starter Continues vs. Coyotes, Odds, Where to Watch

Ilya Samsonov knew there was an opportunity in Toronto.

Days after the Washington Capitals elected not to tender him a qualifying offer to retain his rights, he prioritized a chance to get playing time for a contending team over money or term.

“This was the fit that he wanted,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the 25-year-old. “If you're coming here you know what it's about in terms of what our team's trying to accomplish and in terms of playing in our market."

Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract just two days after the Maple Leafs acquired oft-injured goaltender Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators this past summer.

Although the initial plan was for both Murray and Samsonov to alternate in their starts in the early going of the regular season, everything changed with Murray sustained an adductor injury on the day of his scheduled start on Saturday against the team the Leafs acquired him from.

The lone Russian and the first to ever play goal for the Leafs, Samsonov said he wasn’t nervous despite having less notice about his start against the Senators. He made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 3-2 victory to improve to 2-0-0 this season.

His practice on Sunday was his first as the starter. Keefe, who normally stays away from dealing with goaltenders on a day-to-day basis admitting that it’s not his “expertise” and usually delegates that to goalie coach Curtis Sanford, did spend time after practice having a one-on-one conversation with Samsonov.

“He is going to be busy and because of that, it is that much more important that he takes care of himself and is ready for the extra load,” Keefe said. “I wanted to make sure he was still smiling."

He was certainly in good spirits.

“I didn’t feel pressure, I had a good summer,” Samsonov said I keep working hard.”

Samsonov was drafted by the Capitals with their first-round pick (22nd) overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. His time with club saw his save percentage go on a steady decline.

He posted a save percentage of .913 in 26 games in the 2019-20 season. That number fell to .902 in 19 games in 2021 before falling again last season to .896 last season, despite finishing with a 23-12-5 record.

Samsonov played in five playoff games for the Capitals this spring against the defending Presidents’ Cup champion Florida Panthers, where he went 1-3 in five games and posted a .912 save percentage.

He certainly has some recent experience. For a player who was brought in as an insurance policy to help offset the risk of committing to a goaltender like Murray, the Leafs are happy to pay that deductible.

“He is on a bit of a mission this season,” Keefe said of Samsonov. ”Now the door is really open for him."

Lineup

The Maple Leafs are expected to run the same lineup as they have done for the last couple of games, although William Nylander’s status may change that.

“He wasn’t feeling well,” Keefe said explaining the winger’s absence as a maintenance day.

Freshly recalled forward Nick Robertson took Nylander’s spot on the left wing with John Tavares and Denis Malgin. If Nylander remains sick, that could spark the season debut for Robertson.

