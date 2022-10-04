It's Hard to Deny Nick Robertson an Opening Night Roster Spot with the Maple Leafs at This Point

While two breakout games don't make a whole training camp, it's hard to argue against Nick Robertson winning a roster spot and suiting up for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they open their season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12.

After a big night in Belleville on Friday where he scored twice and added an assist, the 21-year-old forward picked up three assists in a 5-1 pre-season victory against Montreal on Monday.

"He's just playing really good hockey right now," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said about Robertson after the game.

Although the ability to generate offense has been the No. 1 element the Maple Leafs are seeking out of Robertson, it's everything he has been doing on the ice that has made him undeniable over the last week.

The 21-year-old opened Monday's game by being aggressive on the forecheck while carving around two Montreal players before forcing Jonathan Drouin to hook him and set up the game's first power-play in favor of Toronto.

This play led to William Nylander's ensuing power-play tally, his first of two goals on the evening.

Robertson's first assist occurred on Nylander's second goal of the game. Once again, the American willed his way to a battle along the end boards before his centering pass.

"He's small but he's strong on pucks," Zach Aston-Reese said of Robertson. "He's got the whole package for a little guy and I don't think his size affects his play at all. You watch the way he protects pucks against the bigger guys out there and it's pretty impressive."

Robertson picked up his second assist when he intercepted an errant pass from Montreal's Brendan Gallagher. Recognizing his teammates around him, Robertson elected for the reverse drop pass.

Rather than just shooting from distance, this allowed the offense to spread across the ice and Alex Kerfoot finish it off by catching Jake Allen cheating when he neglected to hug the left post.

Robertson's last assist came late when Allen initially saved his shot from the point, but Kerfoot was on the doorstep to convert the rebound.

Earlier in the day, star forward Auston Matthews said that Robertson has the hardest shot of anyone on his team.

His teammates agree.

"As a goalie, he's got one of the hardest snapshots I've ever seen," Matt Murray said. "From me, that's saying something. He can score from pretty much anywhere. He's a young guy who works really hard and isn't afraid to go into the battle areas. He seems to be in the right spot defensively, as well. From what I see he seems like a great young player."

Robertson appears to be maturing at the right time. He credits his ability to keep his feet moving and the additional muscle he packed on during the offseason as reasons for his improved play.

But outside of having all the tools, sometimes it's just another year of wisdom and comfort that can make the biggest difference.

"When I was an 18-year-old coming in with all of those guys, you get nervous and hold the stick too tight, you don't want to screw up," Robertson said. "I'm older now. I know the guys and I think that helps a lot and that helps. With these guys I'm comfortable. I try to talk on the bench with them and it."

Drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round (53rd overall) in 2019, Robertson's push to the NHL was put on a rocket when he debuted during the Maple Leafs' 2020 playoff bubble. Each season since has been a struggle for Robertson to stick around. Much of it had to do with several injuries, including a broken fibula while with the Toronto Marlies last season.

Robertson has played in four of the team's five pre-season games since camp opened up now and he's scored three goals and added four assists. He'll likely have to play in at least one more game if not two, but barring anything unforeseen, there's no reason why he shouldn't be on the team at this point.

"He's doing the things he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and he's ready to play in the NHL," Keefe said. "As he continues to stack these games up, of course, we are paying attention."