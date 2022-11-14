Skip to main content

Jake Muzzin Out Indefinitely with Spine Injury and What it Means for the Maple Leafs Going Forward

The veteran defenseman has been out since Oct. 17 with a neck injury. Out for a while, the Maple Leafs may get some cap room to replace him.
Ever since Jake Muzzin left in the second period of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 against the Arizona Coyotes, the words and tone surrounding the defenseman's health weren't good.

His closest friend on the team, Mitch Marner, kept his words focused on the player's health and life after hockey.

"If he does come back to play this year or whatever happens, just make sure he's going to be able to do what he wants to do for the rest of his life," Marner said just a couple of days later.

The Maple Leafs announced on Monday that Muzzin will be out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and the 33-year-old will be re-evaluated in late February.

Muzzin was placed on long-term injured reserve a week later, unlocking Toronto's ability to utilize his $5.625 million salary cap hit. He joined the team in Los Angeles when the club was on their most recent road trip, but he was just there to watch as he saw a specialist for his injury in the area.

Last season, Muzzin was limited to just 47 regular-season games after twice suffering a concussion. There has been concern about the player's long-term health and the latest setback puts a dark cloud over the player's chance to come back into the league.

But there will be clarity in late February, when he is re-evaluated in late February, just days before the NHL trade deadline set for Mar. 3. If Muzzin is ruled out, then the Leafs could begin to shop for a possible replacement, depending on the team's cap space at the time.

Muzzin's contract runs through the end of the 2023-24 season.

More to come...

