Joey Anderson Returns as Maple Leafs’ Bottom-Six Forward Group Competition Heats Up

Joey Anderson’s return comes as Zach Aston-Reese's play has become "inconsistent" play as Toronto Maple Leafs' head coach Sheldon Keefe turns up the intensity for everyday roster spots.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe couldn’t recall the exact circumstances as to why Joey Anderson was sent down to the Toronto Marlies after his six-game run with the main club last month.

But it’s clear they've always been a fan of the 6-foot forward.

"We just think Joey did a good job when he was here," Keefe said after the team's Tuesday practice. "We like him as a player. It gives us a right shot down there in the bottom six, I like that part of it."

Anderson was pleased with the defensive elements of the game during his run with the Maple Leafs but he's looking to help provide a spark by having more poise with the puck and being someone who can't be taken out of the interior.

"I just try to find that extra gear of battling off a guy and getting to the net front and finding ways to get to the middle of the ice," Anderson said. "You lose the time you think you have given how quick this league is."

Anderson gives the Leafs another right-handed shot on the wing in the bottom six, something they really haven't had with the Minnesota native down with the Marlies. His insertion into the lineup comes at the expense of Zach Aston-Reese, who will be a healthy scratch for just the third time this season and the first time since Oct. 29.

"For Reeser, his game has been a little bit inconsistent for me and it keeps those guys on their toes as well," Keefe said about the lineup switches. "Whether it’s (Bobby) McMann coming in and it’s pushed a guy like Dryden Hunt and Aston-Reese and (Pontus) Holmberg, you’ve got guys coming in here that are trying to push for spots."

Aston-Reese was on the ice for Toronto's first goal given up against the New York Islanders on Monday. The puck was at the forwards feet before he lost it, resulting in a continuation of the offensive attack for New York and a goal for the Islanders.

There was a heavy emphasis on Toronto changing the identity of their fourth line this season, particularly after how they were dominated in the opening round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But it has actually been the biggest point of inconsistency this season. While off-season signings and other acquisitions have stepped up, it's players in the system like Anderson, Holmberg, and most recently, McMann who have stepped up to take these roles.

Now is Anderson's turn to show he should stick. He'll skate with Holmberg and Alex Kerfoot against the New York Rangers on yet another new-look fourth line tonight.