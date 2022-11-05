John Tavares' Improvement This Season Helping Maple Leafs Through Rough Times

Things could have gone off the rails for John Tavares this season.

After his first pre-season game, the Toronto Maple Leafs captain sustained an oblique injury that was initially thought to keep him out of the team's season opener.

That did not end up being the case as he worked through it to come back earlier than expected. And with fellow star players Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner producing points at a lower rate than their average, Tavares' offensive explosion has been a positive for a team that recently busted out of a four-game losing streak.

"I think my game below the dots has always been a strong point for me. I think it's really important not to forget about your strengths," Tavares said. "They're strengths for a reason and continue to work on those and improve on those."

Through 11 games this season, the 32-year-old leads the team in goals (7) and points (14). Most of have goals have come down low. When he struggled to put up points during stretches of last season, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe lauded the player's strong play at 5-on-5, particularly his ability to win puck battles in the offensive zone.

"He's just remained consistent, that's who he is and that's what he does," Keefe said of Tavares. "He's not satisfied with anything that he's done to date in his career, or even this season, Including yesterday, he's asking for more work and wanting to get things in. so he's very focused."

All of this while taking on the responsibility of being the team's captain. With Jason Spezza retiring last season and Jake Muzzin still injured with a neck injury, there are slightly fewer voices in the room, which can put a little more responsibility on Tavares' shoulders.

And while his game has been consistent down low in the offensive zone, Tavares worked hard on his conditioning this summer to work on his 200-foot game.

"I think for me, just continuing to be a little quicker getting up and down the rink with and without the puck," Tavares said during the team's morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins. "Hopefully create time and space. and help play the game a little bit quicker."

Five of Tavares' seven goals have come on the power play. He recorded his 11th-career hat trick in a 5-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

"He's been unbelievable the whole first part of the year," teammate Wayne Simmonds said of Tavares "He's just an extremely determined person. That's just the way he is."

Tavares' 14 points through 11 games are the most he has ever put up in that span to start any of his 14 seasons in the NHL.