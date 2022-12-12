Skip to main content

Jordie Benn Looks Back on Latest Injury, When he Might Return to Maple Leafs' Lineup

The veteran forward took part in his first full practice since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 23 against the New Jersey Devils.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jordie Benn had worked his way back from a groin injury sustained in the pre-season when he was thrust into action at a time of need.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were already without Jake Muzzin (cervical spine issue) when TJ Brodie had taken himself out of the warmups ahead of their game on Nov. 12 with an oblique injury. Benn made his season debut that night and became an immediate hit with his play on the ice and in his personality in the dressing room.

"I think the personality is a big one," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Benn following a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 15. "It's not often you can add a depth defenseman like that to come in when you have injuries and step right in and bring life to your room and your bench. That's part of who he is."

Six days later, the Leafs were dealt another blow when Morgan Rielly injured his knee in a game against the New York Islanders. A couple of days after that, the injury bug bit Benn again, and nothing seemed to provoke it.

"I just made a play on the blue line and felt something and threw it down low back to Willy [William Nylander] and felt it again when I rotated," Benn recalled. "And then on the next shift, I had to make a long stretch pass and I was like 'there's something going on.'"

Benn's game appeared to be over at that point, but he surprised many when he came back to the bench for the start of the third period.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He admitted that the last-ditch attempt to come back in the game was motivated by how paper-thin Toronto's defense had become

"I definitely didn't want to f*** off on anybody, it felt like after every game we were dropping one D-man a game," he said following Monday's practice. "So when I wasn't feeling good I was like, 'I gotta try to keep going here'".

Benn applied some tape and wraps to the affected area, but it proved to be ineffective. However, in his two shifts, the 35-year-old managed to block an 18-foot snapshot from Devils forward Jack Hughes. Toronto went on to snap the Devils' 13-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Always candid and physical when necessary, Benn ingratiated himself with the Leafs quickly and never felt openly down about going through his second injury in such a short time in Toronto.

"I've been around long that sh**'s going to happen," he said. "Mentally, yeah, it's frustrating. You don't want to get hurt but it is what it is. There's no point in sulking about it. Just get healthy and keep working out."

Benn took part in his first full practice with the Maple Leafs on Monday. He'll have a bag skate on Tuesday and will not be in the lineup for when the team hosts the Anaheim Ducks.

But he could return soon after that should a change to the lineup become necessary.

"We're going to take our time with him with the type of injury that he had," Keefe said on Monday. "We're pretty content with our defense the way it looks right now so we're going to make sure he's absolutely sure he's ready to go before he gets in."

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jordie Benn
Jordie Benn

Benn
News

Jordie Benn Looks Back on Latest Injury, When he Might Return to Maple Leafs' Lineup

By David Alter
Nylander23
News

Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe Believes William Nylander 'Can and Should be in That Top Elite Tier of Players' in the NHL

By David Alter
Marner3
News

Crowd Erupts as Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to 22 Games Against Flames

By David Alter
EA2F3DDA-7084-44F8-8ACA-997437E5D271
News

What the Maple Leafs Want to See From Denis Malgin Back in a Top-Six Forward Role

By David Alter
Robertson3
News

Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Out Six-to-Eight Weeks With Shoulder Injury

By David Alter
31144F4D-2E89-4DE5-AF18-BBE825D0DABD
News

Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall Suspended One Game by NHL, Joey Anderson to make season debut.

By David Alter
Marner33
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Record Points Streak to 21 on a Crazy Shift Against Kings

By David Alter
Robertson3
News

Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson to Miss 'Significant Time' With Shoulder Injury Against Kings

By David Alter