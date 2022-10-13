Skip to main content

Jordie Benn Skating with Maple Leafs Development Staff, Can’t Return Until November

The newly-acquired defenseman injured his groin during the pre-season and hasn’t been seen on the ice until Thursday.
Jordie Benn is making some progress in his recovery from a pre-season injury.

The defenseman was on the ice with along with a  bunch of other injured players for the first time since suffering a groin injury in the first period of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-0 pre-season victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 28.

The 35-year-old physical defenseman signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Maple Leafs this summer. At the time of his injury, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that the Benn would be out for a minimum of three weeks.

It became clear that as training camp moved along, Benn’s timeline was going to extend beyond the initial timeframe. He was around Toronto’ training facility but hadn’t been skating.

When the Maple Leafs submitted their roster on Monday, they placed Benn on the long-term injured reserve. The result of which means the defenseman would be unavailable to return to the Maple Leafs’ active roster until he sat out for 10 games and 24 days. That places Benn’s earliest possible return on Nov. 5 against the Boston Bruins.

An 11-year NHL veteran, Benn scored a goal and had eight points in 39 games with the Minnesota Wild last season.

