Leafs Prospect Knies Delivers Hits, Offense in Best Game at World Juniors

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies saved his best game for the last one of the group stage, helping USA win Group B.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Americans finished undefeated in their group after they hung on to defeat Sweden 3-2 at the 2022 World Junior Championship on Sunday.

Although Matthew Coronato was the biggest source of offense for Team USA, his linemate, Matthew Knies had arguably his best performance of the tournament thus far.

Knies, selected in the second round (57th overall) at the 2021 NHL Draft, helped set up Coronato’s first goal by winning a puck battle along the end boards.

The assist was part of a big period for the 6’3” 210lbs forward, who also delivered a big hit on Swedish defenseman William Wallinder.

The Arizona native has yet to score in the summer edition of the 2022 tournament. He scored in USA’s first game back in winter before it was canceled and later rescheduled to this month.

In this game, Knies controlled the puck well. The 19-year-old was aggressive on the forecheck and delivered with his physical play. Sweden marked USA’s best challenge for the group after the American defeated their first three opponents by a combined scored of 19-2. So with much at stake for USA, Knies’ on an upward trend as they get ready to take on Czechia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

He finished preliminary-round action with two assists in four games.

Knies finished the game three shots on goal and 16:12 of ice time.

