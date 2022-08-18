Skip to main content

Leafs Prospect Knies, USA Upset by Czechia at World Juniors

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies and the team USA were handed their first loss at the 2022 World Juniors and are going home after falling to Czechia in the quarterfinals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After going a perfect 4-0-0-0 in the group stages and outscoring their opponents 22-4 in that span, USA is going home after a stunning 4-2 upset against Czechia in the quarterfinals.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies picked up an assists on the Americans’ first goal of the game, but his club struggled for most of the match. 

And they weren’t without their chances.

Down 3-1 in the third period, USA successfully killed of a major penalty assessed to Brett Berard. Later in the frame, the Americans were gifted a five-minute power play when Stanislav Svozil was ejected for slew-footing. 

Carter Mazur took advantage and cut Czechia’s lead down to 3-2, but that was as close as they would get.

Knies, Toronto’s second-round pick (57th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, finished the tournament with just three assists in five games and left much to be desired in his tournament performance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His best game was the final group stage match against Sweden where he was a physical presence in front of the net in a closely contested matchup.

The 19-year-old didn’t get a goal in the summer edition of this tournament, but Knies did score in the first game for USA in December before the tournament was canceled and later postponed. As far as his personal stats, that goal will count in his stat line when look up his hockeydb.com page.

It’s hard to take anything out this tournament to assess where Knies’ game is at. Another game or two in a do-or-die scenario would have been great for his development. Now his focus will be on school as the Arizona native returns to the University of Minnesota where his school will take another crack at a national title.

Further Reading

Leafs’ Official TV Station Off the Airwaves After 21 Years of Existence

Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Eyeing November Return After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Scores, Helps Finland Advance to World Juniors Semifinals

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

CFAC823D-2181-495B-A013-3421953FA5BC
News

Leafs Prospect Knies, USA Upset by Czechia at World Juniors

By David Alter51 seconds ago
9E6DE9B1-BD5A-4D0B-AF57-A21A6D0824BF
News

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Scores, Helps Finland Advance to World Juniors Semifinals

By David Alter10 hours ago
1CE15545-68A3-4DAE-BA81-4846F17B6BCD
News

Leafs’ Official TV Station Off the Airwaves After 21 Years of Existence

By David AlterAug 16, 2022 4:10 PM EDT
5A34EACC-2EB5-4C49-8432-D31CF98E6CAF
News

Leafs Prospect Niemela Gets Assist on Goal That Probably Shouldn’t Have Counted

By David AlterAug 15, 2022 9:28 PM EDT
3CA0F022-9182-429D-86A9-20CC1BDF0969
News

Leafs Prospect Knies Delivers Hits, Offense in Best Game at World Juniors

By David AlterAug 15, 2022 1:05 AM EDT
Hirvonen20210814
News

Maple Leafs Prospects Hirvonen, Niemela Help Finland Steamroll Past Slovakia

By David AlterAug 14, 2022 4:50 PM EDT
Knies20210813
News

Maple Leafs' Prospect Knies Grabs First Assist at World Juniors

By David AlterAug 13, 2022 4:40 PM EDT
D362B456-2B13-4C55-8CB2-99E9C2B355E1
News

Mitch Marner Participates in Blue Jays Batting Practice

By Inside The Maple Leafs StaffAug 12, 2022 2:38 PM EDT