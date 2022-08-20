Leafs Prospect Niemela Assists on Only Goal to Help Finland Advance to Final at World Juniors

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Topi Niemela picked up a crucial secondary assist for Finland to help his team advance to the final at the 2022 World Junior Championship with a 1-0 win over Sweden.

The 20-year-old defenseman executed the breakout in Finland’s zone while his team was on the power play. He pasted the puck to Aatu Raty, who found a trailing Kasper Puutio to beat Swedish goaltender Jesper Wallstedt.

Finland was heavily favored to win the game but had a difficult time getting anything else past Wallstedt, who was named Sweden’s player of the game after a 27-save performance.

Niemela, Toronto’s third-round pick (64th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has five assists through six games at the tournament. He registered a team-high 21:55 of ice time against Sweden while registering two shots on goal.

The Finns had to deal through some adversity, particularly when they had to kill off a two-man disadvantage for 1:34.

Toronto’s other prospect playing for Finland, Roni Hirvonen, had one shot on goal in 20:47 of ice time, but it was the shot on goal he blocked toward the end of regulation that will be most remembered about his game on Friday.

In the dying seconds of the game, Hirvonen blocked Swedish defenseman Emil Andrae’s shot to help Finland hold on for the victory.

Hirvonen, Toronto’s second-round pick (59th overall) at the 2020 NHL Draft, was named one of Finland’s top three players of the tournament. He has three goals and seven points in six games at the tournament.

Finland takes on Canada in the final at 8 p.m. ET.

