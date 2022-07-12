Maple Leafs Acquire Goaltender Matt Murray from Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping a familiar face will be the answer to their goaltending issues.

The club picked up goaltender Matt Murray from the Ottawa Senators, a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for future considerations.

The Sens will retain 25 percent of the Murray’s $6.25 million salary cap hit, a necessary requirement for the cap conscious Maple Leafs.

After successful tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins in which he twice backstopped his club to a Stanley Cup, Murray signed four-year, $25 million contract with the Ottawa Senators in October, 2020.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native was supposed to help Ottawa find stability in the crease. But it didn’t work out that way.

Murray was on the injured list seven times over his two seasons with the club. He posted a 5-12-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage this past season. On Nov. 27, the Senators waived Murray and he reported to the Belleville Senators of the AHL to make way for goaltender Anton Forsberg.

The Maple Leafs are making a big bet on another injured goaltender by betting on Murray. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe had the same roles with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds when Murray was the goaltender of record with the OHL club.

The move surely means the end of Jack Campbell’s stay with the Maple Leafs. Campbell will become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.