Maple Leafs’ Adam Gaudette Out ‘Day-to-Day’ with Shoulder Injury

Add Adam Gaudette’s name to list of injured Toronto Maple Leafs.

The newly-signed forward injured his shoulder during the club’s first pre-season game after he collided with Ottawa’s Travis Hamonic behind the net during the second period of play on Saturday.

Gaudette was seen stretching out his shoulder while on the bench, but he did remain in the game.

The Maple Leafs are already with forward Pierre Engvall at training camp due to an ankle/foot injury. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren is out until mid-November after hernia surgery,

On Thursday it was revealed that veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin was out until early next week with back soreness. He was not scheduled to resume practicing on Monday.

Maple Leafs forward David Kampf also didn’t practice on Monday due to personal reasons.

Gaudette signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Maple Leafs on July 13. The 25-year-old had five goals and 14 points in 58 games last season, where he split time between the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators.