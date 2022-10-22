Maple Leafs add Kyle Clifford to Give Team a 'Boost' Ahead of Anticipated Physical Game Against Jets

WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to bring in reinforcements ahead of what's expected to be a physical contest with the Winnipeg Jets.

Already declaring Wayne Simmonds set to make his season debut, the Maple Leafs added another veteran presence by calling up Kyle Clifford and he will join Simmonds on the fourth line tonight.

"We feel we could use a bit of a boost and more veteran presence and energy," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the decision. "Both guys bring us energy both on the bench and on the ice. I think coming into this trip we can use that."

Nicholas Aube-Kubel and Pierre Engvall will come out of the lineup to make room for both players that piled on the penalty minutes in both contests against the Jets last season.

Keefe said they would change the look of the fourth line as roster flexibility opened up and he has chosen to do that against Winnipeg. A long-term injury to Matt Murray (adductor) allowed the Leafs opened up salary cap space to carry three additional roster spots.

"We have that depth and availability to change the look of our team," Keefe added.

Clifford fought Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon in both games last season. Both players will be in the lineup on Saturday and hostilities should be renewed back from the time these two teams played each other 10 times in the 2021 season in the 'North' Division.

"It's a hard building to play in and we're ready for it," Clifford said.

Engvall has no points in five games this season while averaging 11:14 of ice time. He missed much of training camp with an off-season ankle injury.