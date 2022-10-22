Skip to main content
Maple Leafs add Kyle Clifford to Give Team a 'Boost' Ahead of Anticipated Physical Game Against Jets

Maple Leafs add Kyle Clifford to Give Team a 'Boost' Ahead of Anticipated Physical Game Against Jets

With Wayne Simmonds already confirmed into the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs added Kyle Clifford to the mix and he will make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With Wayne Simmonds already confirmed into the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs added Kyle Clifford to the mix and he will make his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG — The Toronto Maple Leafs continued to bring in reinforcements ahead of what's expected to be a physical contest with the Winnipeg Jets.

Already declaring Wayne Simmonds set to make his season debut, the Maple Leafs added another veteran presence by calling up Kyle Clifford and he will join Simmonds on the fourth line tonight.

"We feel we could use a bit of a boost and more veteran presence and energy," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the decision. "Both guys bring us energy both on the bench and on the ice. I think coming into this trip we can use that."

Nicholas Aube-Kubel and Pierre Engvall will come out of the lineup to make room for both players that piled on the penalty minutes in both contests against the Jets last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Keefe said they would change the look of the fourth line as roster flexibility opened up and he has chosen to do that against Winnipeg. A long-term injury to Matt Murray (adductor) allowed the Leafs opened up salary cap space to carry three additional roster spots.

"We have that depth and availability to change the look of our team," Keefe added.

Clifford fought Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon in both games last season. Both players will be in the lineup on Saturday and hostilities should be renewed back from the time these two teams played each other 10 times in the 2021 season in the 'North' Division.

"It's a hard building to play in and we're ready for it," Clifford said.

Engvall has no points in five games this season while averaging 11:14 of ice time. He missed much of training camp with an off-season ankle injury.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Kyle Clifford
Kyle Clifford

Clifford
News

Maple Leafs add Kyle Clifford to Give Team a 'Boost' Ahead of Anticipated Physical Game Against Jets

By David Alter
Simmonds99
News

Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds to Make Season Debut Against Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

By David Alter
Robertson11
News

Nick Robertson Smashes the Salary Cap Ceiling in Maple Leafs' Win Against Stars

By David Alter
538F4658-7128-431C-863D-74B3351DB8B2
News

Maple Leafs Unveil Reverse Retro Jersey For 2022-23 Season

By David Alter
Robertson
News

Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch

By David Alter
3C0DA627-7C8D-4660-A872-0B4D5664AF50
News

Sheldon Keefe Clarifies Comments About Maple Leafs ‘Elite Players’

By David Alter
3E034DC0-FBA2-4295-9AC4-6F02D4778253
News

Maple Leafs Place Jake Muzzin on Injured Reserve, Out Minimum Seven Days

By David Alter
AD3E4DAB-FDEE-4C4E-98DE-FA1983910C1A
Marlies

Marlies Sign Danny DeKeyser to Professional Tryout (PTO)

By David Alter