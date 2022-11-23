Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot Aims to Get His Offensive Game Going on New Line vs. Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot is mired in one of the worst scoring slumps in his NHL career and he isn’t hiding from it.

“I know I have to be better and I can do a better job,” he said following the team’s optional morning skate ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Kerfoot has just one goal in 20 games this season. His 3.1 percent shooting percentage is nearly 10 points lower than his NHL average. In addition to that, he only has one assist in his last 10 games.

Seeking to give Nick Robertson an opportunity after resting the 21-year-old as a healthy scratch for the past four games, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe replaced Kerfoot on the second line with Robertson, while moving Kerfoot down to the third line to skate with rookie Pontus Holmberg and Calle Jarnkrok.

“Offensively it hasn’t come together for Kerf the way he would like or we would like this season,” Keefe said. “But it doesn’t take away or diminish what he does for us in other areas what he does for us in other areas”

Widely regarded as one of Toronto’s most versatile forwards, Kerfoot has bounced around lines one through three this season. Some of that has been due to the team’s overall offensive issues this season.

When he moved up to play win alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner during practice in Las Vegas on Oct. 26, Kerfoot’s line that consisted of Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok was also struggling.

“I certainly don’t look at this as a promotion,” Kerfoot said at the time.

Defensively, Kerfoot’s game is still there. His Corsi possession numbers remain at 50 per cent as it was last season, while his expected goals share is 51 per cent, virtually the same as it was last season.

It could just be shot selection. Kerfoot might also be unlucky. But perhaps a new linemate in Homberg someone he’s never played with before, could freshen up his game.

You always kind of want to look at things through a lens to help your game,” Kerfoot told SI. “I want to compliment them [Holmberg and Jarnkrok] but I just know that I want to get my game going. I want to play well. Nothing’s going to happen [on its own]. I don’t deserve anything. I just need to go out there and play well and do what I do well to help this team.”

Kerfoot’s defensive game will be relied upon now more than ever as the Leafs head into Wednesday’s game without their top-three defensemen. Morgan Rielly is out for a minimum of 10 games and 24 days with a knee injury. Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine issue and will be re-evaluated in late February. And TJ Brodie is not expected to be back until after the team’s current four-game road trip at the earliest.

“He’s one of our most responsible defensive players,” Keefe said of Kerfoot. “He can transport the puck up the rink very well for us. To that end, no matter what line he’s on it helps.”

The 28-year-old Kerfoot is in the final year of a four-year, $14 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the summer. There is certainly pressure that comes with wanting to perform in a contract year.

But in Kerfoot’s case, stabilizing a third line that has difficulties this season can be a win.

“You still want to contribute, too,” Kerfoot added.