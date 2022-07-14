Maple Leafs Announce 44-Player Development Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 second-round draft pick Matthew Knies headlines a list of 44 players invited to the club’s 2022 Development Camp, the team announced on Thursday.



Players will undergo medicals and on-ice testing on Saturday, July 16, while the first full-team on-ice session will take place on Sunday, July 17 at the Ford Performance Centre, home of the NHL club’s practice facility.



Of the 44 players invited, there are 25 forwards, 13 defensemen, six goaltenders are slated to take part in this year’s development camp. Fourteen of the 44 players are Maple Leafs draft pick.



This year marks the first time the Maple Leafs have held a summer development camp. There was a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Leafs have gathered their rookies and prospects before training camp in September and that is expected to occur once again.

The on-ice portion of the camp will run until July 22.