Maple Leafs Announce Ontario Dairy as Jersey Patch Partner

Get ready to see the word ‘Milk’ displayed on the Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys this season.

The club announced on Tuesday that they have partnered with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario and the ‘Milk’ logo will be appear on all of the team’s games sweaters this season and onward as part of a “multi-year partnership”.

The NHL approved jersey ads beginning this season in an effort to help drive revenue and reaction has been quite mixed.

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario have had a long standing relationship with the Maple Leafs so this partnership makes sense.

One memorable ad from the early 90s saw Doug Gilmour in a milk commercial where he is seen in the vision of cow legs.

“Holy Cow” as his teammate say.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.