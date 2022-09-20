Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Announce Ontario Dairy as Jersey Patch Partner

The word ‘Milk’ will be displayed on the right side of the jersey for the 2022-23 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Get ready to see the word ‘Milk’ displayed on the Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys this season.

The club announced on Tuesday that they have partnered with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario and the ‘Milk’ logo will be appear on all of the team’s games sweaters this season and onward as part of a “multi-year partnership”.

The NHL approved jersey ads beginning this season in an effort to help drive revenue and reaction has been quite mixed. 

The Dairy Farmers of Ontario have had a long standing relationship with the Maple Leafs so this partnership makes sense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One memorable ad from the early 90s saw Doug Gilmour in a milk commercial where he is seen in the vision of cow legs.

“Holy Cow” as his teammate say.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In This Article (1)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs

F272EABF-8B5D-40E0-A0D6-95A1CE8D121E
News

Maple Leafs Announce Ontario Dairy as Jersey Patch Partner

By David Alter
93C0B5FD-13BA-4328-8CFC-9247B8E3DE4E
News

Report: Pierre Engvall to Miss the Start of Maple Leafs Training Camp with Injury

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
0A1C05F3-6F47-48A5-94B6-3B7C33C580AA
News

Report: Timothy Liljegren to Miss Maple Leafs Training Camp with Injury

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
3200618B-6F99-4B39-BBB4-7D8EC93ADF0B
News

Michael Bunting ‘Will Never Be Satisfied’ as he Aims for Even Better Sophomore Season with Maple Leafs

By David Alter
5FCC050B-BEEE-48BC-B1E4-C41E5950FC6F
Prospects

Maple Leafs Shuffle Forward Lines, Holmberg Gets a Look at 1C for Prospects Game Against Blue Jackets

By David Alter
0DDECBE1-ED87-4135-A8D3-DF49778C1C44
News

Auston Matthews in Favor of Changing Up Maple Leafs Goal Song

By David Alter
SteevesNHL
Prospects

Alex Steeves is Determined to Become an Everyday NHLer with the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
BDC9D01C-31DE-4FE7-B5D8-D32F6B39EE46
Prospects

Maple Leafs Prospect Luke Cavallin Starts in Goal for Game 2 in Traverse City, Other Lineup Changes against Blues

By David Alter