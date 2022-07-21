Maple Leafs Assign Jersey Numbers for Newcomers Murray, Samsonov, Aube-Kubel, Mete and Gaudette

For Toronto Maple Leafs fans looking to purchase merchandise with one of the newest players on it, Real Sports Apparel, the club's retail merchandise shop has leaked out the new numbers.

Goaltender Matt Murray will continue to wear 30, the only number he has worn in the NHL. Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and defenseman Victor Mete will retain their numbers with No. 96 and No. 98, respectively. Ilya Samsonov, who wore No. 30 in his time with the Washington Capitals will change to No. 35 and forward Adam Gaudette will wear No. 71. His previous No. 17 is retired in honor of Wendel Clarke.

It's still not clear what number Calle Jarnkrok will wear. The Maple Leafs signed the forward to a four-year, $8.4 million contract on Friday. His. No. 91 is currently occupied by Maple Leafs captain John Tavares.