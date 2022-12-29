Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese received 8-10 stitches and had a sore tooth after missed high stick against the St. Louis Blues.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Zach Aston-Reese received 8-10 stitches on the inside of his lip and has a sore tooth stemming from a high stick he received from St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad on Tuesday.

But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates.

“It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

The Leafs and Blues were tied 4–4 in the third period when the missed call took place.

Aston-Reese signed a one-year, $800,000 before the season started. Brought in for his sound defensive game, the New York native was looking display some of his offensive upside.

The 28-year-old has three goals and one assists in 33 games this season.

“We’re all trying to do a job,” Aston-Reese said. “Unfortunately they missed what I thought was a high stick it is what it is.

Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 by the NHL for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials” during the game.

Keefe was animated about a couple of missed calls in the third period of Toronto’s 5-4 win against the Blues. Including what Keefe deemed to be a missed interference call.

“Listen, you get emotional in the game and you’re competing just like anybody else,” Keefe said on Tuesday. “Once the game is over I don’t put much thought to concern into any of it.”

Aston-Reese was appreciative of his coach coming to his defense, regardless of how it was taken by the league.