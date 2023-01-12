Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews a Game-Time Decision as Sheldon Keefe Refuses to Get Into Injury Specifics

Auston Matthews missed his first game of the season on Wednesday while Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe elected not to go into any detail surrounding the injury.

DETROIT — Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision as the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

When Sheldon Keefe was asked if Matthews' particular ailment was affecting his ability to shoot, the Maple Leafs head coach refused to get into any specifics.

"I'm not going to answer any questions about any of that kind of stuff," Keefe said.

Toronto's head coach indicated on Wednesday morning that Matthews had been dealing with something that had been "lingering for a while."

Matthews missed his first game of the season during Wednesday's 2-1 victory against the Nashville Predators. The star player has had a bit of a down year, as far as Matthews' standards go.

The reigning Hart Trophy winner became the first player in 10 years to score 60 goals in a season during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Maple Leafs held team meetings but didn't hold an optional skate. However, defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Dryden Hunt were on the ice doing some extra work. Based on this, it's unlikely either of them will be in the lineup.

That opens the door for changes. Jordie Benn appears poised to draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 27. The 35-year-old has a goal and an assist in eight games with the Leafs this season.

One of Matthews or Simmonds would likely replace Hunt.

Matthews has played in every game this season until missing Wednesday's game. On Sunday, he picked up his 20th goal of the season in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He's played through many bumps and bruises this season.

One notable occurrence was when he was the recipient of a cross-check to the lower back from Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn back on Oct. 20. He took the following day of practice off for maintenance and played the following night against the Winnipeg Jets, but admitted that the cross-check "stung."

Based on the extra work that was put in by players like Hunt and McMann, it likely means Bobby McMann has earned another game after making his NHL debut on Wednesday.

"I'm super happy for him," Justin Holl said of McMann's success. "I think he's a great player, big, strong and fast and can add a lot to our team."

Like Holl, McMann took the long road to the NHL and joined the Maple Leafs' organization on an AHL-only deal that was later converted to an NHL deal.

The 6'1" forward debuted on the third line with Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf and played in 11:02 of ice time.