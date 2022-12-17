Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Avoid Injury Scare with Timothy Liljegren, Call up Mac Hollowell

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman left Thursday’s game with a hand injury and didn’t return, but is good to go against the Capitals.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Timothy Liljegren blocked a shot with his hand and wasn’t able to return during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday.

But the Maple Leafs received some good news following the game that x-rays on his hand came back negative and that the defenseman was just a little sore and he is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

“It felt good, I can shoot and pass so I should be fine,” Liljegren said.

The Swedish defenseman’s absence would have been another blow to a back end that has seen many top players miss games. Morgan Rielly is still out with a knee injury and is not expected to return to the lineup this year. Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine issue and will be re-evaluated in February. TJ Brodie returned this week after missing three weeks with an oblique injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In that time, Liljegren has found some chemistry with fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin in a second pair defense role.

“He’s played great and you don’t want to see any disruptions to the momentum that he’s built here,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Liljegren. 

The 23-year-old Liljegren missed the start of the season due to hernia surgery. In 20 games this season, the defenseman has two goals and three assists and has averaged 18:30 of ice time.

The Leafs called up Mac Hollowell as a pre-caution. Although Jordie Benn has been activated from injured reserve following an upper-body injury, Keefe said there was another player who was banged up that made Hollowell’s call up a necessity.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Timothy Liljegren
Timothy Liljegren

3E2200BE-6B13-4BEB-A061-23FB82CBB57B
News

Maple Leafs Avoid Injury Scare with Timothy Liljegren, Call up Mac Hollowell

By David Alter
B2D7FA90-6621-4F2C-87D4-463188E038FF
News

Why the Maple Leafs Might Deploy Five Forwards on Their Top Power Play Against the Capitals on Saturday

By David Alter
FB814AA5-0A62-4782-BCE8-4A6490419B03
News

Morgan Rielly’s Return to Skates ‘Imminent’, ‘A Ways Away’ From Playing for Maple Leafs, Sheldon Keefe Says

By David Alter
68714F19-8898-4376-8633-1F8F6A253413
News

Maple Leafs Part Ways with Defensive Prospect Axel Rindell, Open Up Needed Contract Slot

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

How Ilya Samsonov Has Changed His Game with the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
Marner66
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Points Streak to 23 games with Primary Assist on John Tavares' Goal Against Ducks

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

Why Ilya Samsonov is Starting Against the Ducks and how the Maple Leafs' Will Use Their Goalies Going Forward

By David Alter
MarnerBobblehead
News

Reverse Retro Maple Leafs Mitch Marner Bobblehead Released

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff