Maple Leafs Avoid Injury Scare with Timothy Liljegren, Call up Mac Hollowell

Timothy Liljegren blocked a shot with his hand and wasn’t able to return during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday.

But the Maple Leafs received some good news following the game that x-rays on his hand came back negative and that the defenseman was just a little sore and he is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

“It felt good, I can shoot and pass so I should be fine,” Liljegren said.

The Swedish defenseman’s absence would have been another blow to a back end that has seen many top players miss games. Morgan Rielly is still out with a knee injury and is not expected to return to the lineup this year. Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine issue and will be re-evaluated in February. TJ Brodie returned this week after missing three weeks with an oblique injury.

In that time, Liljegren has found some chemistry with fellow Swede Rasmus Sandin in a second pair defense role.

“He’s played great and you don’t want to see any disruptions to the momentum that he’s built here,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Liljegren.

The 23-year-old Liljegren missed the start of the season due to hernia surgery. In 20 games this season, the defenseman has two goals and three assists and has averaged 18:30 of ice time.

The Leafs called up Mac Hollowell as a pre-caution. Although Jordie Benn has been activated from injured reserve following an upper-body injury, Keefe said there was another player who was banged up that made Hollowell’s call up a necessity.