Maple Leafs Call up Joseph Woll on Emergency Basis as Matt Murray 'To Miss Some Time' with Ankle Injury

Joseph Woll will back up Ilya Samsonov against the Washington Capitals as Matt Murray recovers from an ankle injury.

Matt Murray will unavailable to suit up for the Toronto Maple Leafs through the team's holiday break as the team made several roster changes on Sunday.

"There's something there that will require some time, how much time we won't really know until we come back from the break," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said ahead of his team's game against the Washington Capitals.

Murray has an ankle injury that flared up just before his scheduled start on Friday against the Ottawa Senators. Ilya Samsonov was thrust into duty as a result of the last-minute change.

Keefe said they don't know if the injury will be short or long term for Murray, who had missed nearly a month earlier this season with an adductor injury.

Joseph Woll has been impressive since recovering from two different injuries stemming back to last season. He is 12-1-0 with the Toronto Marlies this season with a 12-1-0 and a .928 save percentage.

"He's been tremendously consistent giving them a chance to win every night, at times being the reason winning games" Keefe said of Woll's play with the Marlies. "Since he's been healthy, he hasn't really missed a beat. It's a good opportunity for us to get him in here and work with him.

Woll made his NHL debut last season and became the first goaltender in NHL history to post a shutout at UBS Arena when he made 20 saves on 20 shots in a 3-0 win against the Islanders on Nov. 21, 2021.

"He came in at a time when we really needed from our goaltenders, a young guy with no experience he came in and gave us good minutes," Keefe said of Woll's play last season with the Leafs. "Our confidence in him grew a lot in that process and injuries have slowed him down; Lots of reasons for us to be excited about him."

Woll posted a 3-1-0 record with the Leafs last season. He had a .911 save percentage and one shutout in that span.