Skip to main content

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

The Swedish centerman had a solid training camp with the Maple Leafs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added another center to their lineup.

The club announced on Tuesday that they have called up Pontus Holmberg from the Toronto Marlies and sent down Wayne Simmonds.  

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season.

The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. 

In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A sixth-round draft pick (156th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft, Holmberg has exceeded expectations.

To make room for Holmberg on the roster, the Maple Leafs sent Wayne Simmonds to the Marlies. He has picked up one assist in three games this season.

After Simmonds cleared waivers last month, the Leafs were afforded some flexibility to move him on and off the team’s roster.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a five-game road trip in which they finished with a 1-2-2 record.

More to come..

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Wayne Simmonds
Wayne Simmonds

5ED6934F-768A-439B-ADC6-87D104851BAC
News

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

By David Alter
E15896D6-E0EB-4CED-B61E-084F0A4A78D0
News

REPORT: Maple Leafs Remain Most Valuable NHL Franchise at Over $2 Billion

By David Alter
418E9F6A-7D78-4467-945E-45C514BB585E
News

Maple Leafs Insist They’ll Turn Things Around After Another Loss to a Losing Team

By David Alter
Hanks
News

Maple Leafs Lack of "Execution" Getting Tiresome as They Fall to Kings

By David Alter
DAF887CE-768A-49D4-BF5B-382D16AECF13
News

From Pasadena Maple Leafs to Toronto Maple Leafs, Nick Robertson’s Hockey Life Comes Full Circle In Hometown

By David Alter
74E0AFB8-74E5-4BB0-A87A-EDA218635034
News

Maple Leafs to Wear Flipside Next Gen Jerseys Against Kings on Saturday

By David Alter
2E169852-F74A-4AA4-B15F-1CFBA3EBCFA0
News

The Maple Leafs are Still Struggling Against Lesser Opponents and it’s All Self-Inflicted

By David Alter
896B9C7E-A91B-4762-9824-7D0DD8FF5938
News

Why the Maple Leafs Moved Jake Muzzin from Regular to Long-Term Injured Reserve

By David Alter