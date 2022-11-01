Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added another center to their lineup.

The club announced on Tuesday that they have called up Pontus Holmberg from the Toronto Marlies and sent down Wayne Simmonds.

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season.

The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club.

In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

A sixth-round draft pick (156th overall) in the 2018 NHL draft, Holmberg has exceeded expectations.

To make room for Holmberg on the roster, the Maple Leafs sent Wayne Simmonds to the Marlies. He has picked up one assist in three games this season.

After Simmonds cleared waivers last month, the Leafs were afforded some flexibility to move him on and off the team’s roster.

The Maple Leafs are coming off a five-game road trip in which they finished with a 1-2-2 record.

More to come..