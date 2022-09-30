Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Carl Dahlstrom Out Six Months with Shoulder Injury, Jordie Benn out Minimum Three Weeks

Dalhstrom will require surgery and miss a large chunk of the upcoming season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs got some bad news on one of their depth defenseman for the upcoming season.

Carl Dahlstrom will miss a minimum of six months with an injured shoulder and will require surgery.

The Leafs requistioned an MRI on the Swedish defenseman on Tuesday after he was cross-checked along the boards by Rem Pitlick of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

“It’s never a good time for such a thing, but when you are coming off a summer of training and preparation competing for a spot in the NHL, to get that news is pretty difficult,” Maple Leads head coach Sheldon Keefe said his defenseman.

Dahlstrom was looking to build off a season where he finally returned to the NHL for a brief moment. He collected two assists in three games with the Maple Leafs last season and admitted his return was an emotional one after dealing with a pair of injuries that limited his playing time over the years.

Jordie Benn was also injured in Monday’s 3-0 preseason victory against the Canadiens. He’ll be out a minimum of three weeks with a groin injury.

Dahlstrom will likely be placed on Toronto’s long-term injured reserve when the season begins. The Maple Leafs are just under $3 million over the salary cap and need to get down to the $82.5 million threshold by Oct. 11. His average annual value is $750k.

News

