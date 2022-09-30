Maple Leafs’ Carl Dahlstrom Out Six Months with Shoulder Injury, Jordie Benn out Minimum Three Weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some bad news on one of their depth defenseman for the upcoming season.

Carl Dahlstrom will miss a minimum of six months with an injured shoulder and will require surgery.

The Leafs requistioned an MRI on the Swedish defenseman on Tuesday after he was cross-checked along the boards by Rem Pitlick of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

“It’s never a good time for such a thing, but when you are coming off a summer of training and preparation competing for a spot in the NHL, to get that news is pretty difficult,” Maple Leads head coach Sheldon Keefe said his defenseman.

Dahlstrom was looking to build off a season where he finally returned to the NHL for a brief moment. He collected two assists in three games with the Maple Leafs last season and admitted his return was an emotional one after dealing with a pair of injuries that limited his playing time over the years.

Jordie Benn was also injured in Monday’s 3-0 preseason victory against the Canadiens. He’ll be out a minimum of three weeks with a groin injury.

Dahlstrom will likely be placed on Toronto’s long-term injured reserve when the season begins. The Maple Leafs are just under $3 million over the salary cap and need to get down to the $82.5 million threshold by Oct. 11. His average annual value is $750k.