Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Explains His Assist on Monday, Excited for Game Against Rangers and Igor Shesterkin

Ilya Samsonov is preparing to make his fourth consecutive start for the Toronto Maple Leafs and is looking forward to going head-to-head with friend Igor Shesterkin.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov did some light working out and spent some one-on-one time with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford instead of participating in Tuesday’s practice with the rest of the team as the club manages the Russian’s workload.

The 25-year-old goaltender made his third consecutive start in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Monday. The game also featured Samsonov's second career assist.

"I see (their) guys go to the bench, it's the NHL and it's not working like that, you need to get ready," Samsonov said with a smile on his face. "I'm just trying to get a hard pass to the guys. I knew Willy (Nylander) has a good tip and Johnny (Tavares) they were no chance for Ilya (Sorokin) yesterday."

Samsonov is on a heater right now with his consistent play in goal since coming on in relief of Matt Murray on Jan. 17 and helping his team climb out of a hole to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime.

And for the first time this season, Samsonov appears set to take on Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers for the first time this season on Wednesday. Murray was in goal last time the two teams met on Dec. 15.

Samsonov was all smiles when asked about what it means for him to take on Shesterkin. Shortly after Samsonov signed his one-year, $1.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs in July, he went over to Florida to train with Shesterkin with the hope of learning a few things from the reigning Vezina Trophy winner.

"He plays really great with his stick," Samsonov said of Shesterkin. "I like how he's moving in the net."

Shesterkin certainly had a way with his stick as he nearly scored a goal against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

“I’ve seen, last year he was pretty close (to scoring),” Samsonov said of Shesterkin’s attempt. Maybe (he will), we’ll see.”

What has changed since struggles in December?

Samsonov has posted a .955 save percentage since coming on in relief of Murray on Jan. 17. It’s star contrast to his struggles last month when things began to unravel when he allowed five goals against the Washington Capitals, his former team.

“It was a tough loss for me, but what I learned is if you get down a little bit, you’ve got to go back to keeping things simple,” Samsonov said.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said goalie coach Curtis Sanford has been please with how the goaltender has performed and bought into everything that is being asked of him.

“I’m just doing the simple stuff and not (over) thinking too much,” Samsonov explained.

It’s the first time this season that either one of Samsonov or Murray have taken the starting goaltender duties by the horns. Murray skated with the team at practice on Tuesday. Before the session, he was working on his puck tracking capabilities, sporting the Swivel Vision goggles that we haven’t seen since the pre-season.