Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Makes Team Debut Against Former Club in Home Opener, Where to Watch

Ilya Samsonov’s first game for his new team is against the only NHL team he has ever played for when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals.
It was never Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s intent to have goaltender Ilya Samsonov take on his former team — the Washington Capitals — in his debut. But that’s exactly what is schedule to happen on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. The Capitals will also be aiming to respond after a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

The Leafs acquired Ilya Samsonov just two days after the Capitals elected not to tender the goaltender a qualifying offer to retain his rights.

Instead, Washington moved on by acquiring defending Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper this summer. Give the back-to-back games, it’s expected that Charlie Lindgren will be in goal for Washington against Toronto, according to Washington Capitals website reporter Mike Vogel.

Lineups

Toronto is expected to run with the same 18 skaters who played in Montreal on Wednesday. The Leafs don’t have any other space to accommodate any roster changes.

The Capitals may tinker with their lineup as they carry the maximum 23 players allowed on their active roster.

Where to watch

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can watch or stream the game locally on TSN4. For Canadiens outside of the Toronto viewing area, the option to watch/stream will be Sportsnet Now Premium.

After the game, Rink Wide Toronto is your podcast home to break it all down. 

