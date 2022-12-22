Maple Leafs Introduce Team Dog 'BUD' During Next-Gen Game Against Flyers

The service dog in training will be a member of the team until he's ready to go to a person in need.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an official team dog.

The club introduced 'BUD', during Toronto's 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

The dog was introduced as an official member of the team as part of a collaboration with the Maple Leafs and Cope Service Dogs, a registered charity that raises and trains dogs to become assistance dogs for people living with physical disabilities.

During the introduction, many members of the Leafs were seen greeting their newest teammate.

Many different members of the Leafs have their own dogs and they have been useful in helping the players unwind away from the rink, but this is the first time Toronto has had a dog that belongs to the team.

In 1989-90, former Maple Leafs owner Harold Ballard brought his dog, T.C. Puck, to a team photo.

More information on BUD, including breed and how he has come to join the team as it develops...