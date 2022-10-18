Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Leaves Game Against Coyotes With Neck Injury

Muzzin was involved in a collision with Arizona’ Clayton Keller in the second period.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to sustain injuries on their blue line.

Jake Muzzin was involved a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller and did not return.

The Maple Leafs announced that the veteran defenseman would not return to the game due to neck injury.

The club started this season without Timothy Liljegren as the defenseman underwent hernia surgery before the season started and is expected to be out until mid-November.

Jordie Benn took part in his first group skate with the Maple Leafs, although it was an optional morning skate, for the first time since he sustained a groin injury.

Muzzin has dealt with back discomfort that forced him to miss the opening week of training camp. He also had two concussions last season that had him miss an extended period of time.

More to come…

