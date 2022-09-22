Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin Out This Week with Back Discomfort as Training Camp Gets Underway

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin will not participate in training camp this week with back discomfort, according to a team spokesperson.

Muzzin was limited to 47 games last season due to injury. He had three goals and 14 points in that span.

The 33-year-old spoke to reporters yesterday as part of media day where he reflected on a year that included two concussion diagnoses.

"I'm feeling good and I haven't felt anything about the concussions I've had in the past but I'm feeling good and ready to go for this year," Muzzin said.

Muzzin is projected to return early next week. On the surface, the injury isn't cause for too much concern.

The Maple Leafs are dealing with a laundry list of injuries to open camp.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren sustained a hernia that was discovered upon arrival in Toronto. He had successful surgery to alleviate the injury and it out a minimum of six weeks.

Forward Pierre Engvall is out with an ankle/foot injury suffered in off-season training. The Leafs say they are hopeful he'll be able to resume with the team after an evaluation on Oct. 3.

Goaltender Joseph Woll is still recovering from a shoulder injury and forward Mikhail Abramov is recovering from back issue he sustained toward the end of last season with the Toronto Marlies.

Along with those injured, defenseman Rasmus Sandin remains a restricted free agent and is not at camp.

Groups have been split into two for the first on-ice session on Thursday. Both teams undergo a conditioning skate and a full practice follows.