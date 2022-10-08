Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin, Pierre Engvall Expected to Make Pre-Season Debut Against Red Wings, Where to Watch

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin and forwafd Pierre Engvall are expected to play in the club’s final pre-season tuneup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

With just days to go until the regular season begins, Jake Muzzin and Pierre Engvall are expected to finally see action when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Muzzin missed the first week of training camp with back discomfort, but has been taking part in team practices with regularity for over a week.

Based on line rushes during Friday’s practice, it appears as though Muzzin will be reunited with defenseman Justin Holl on the mid pair when the regular season begins on Oct. 12.

“Both guys, individually, were not at their best last season,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of both defenders. “We’re well aware at times things didn’t go great for us as a tandem but they did a number good things last season, and certainly in the past. I think it’s about those guys getting a bit of a reset but also the way our other pairs set up.”

The Maple Leafs have had Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie skate together on the top pair. That leaves Mark Giordano and Rasmus Sandin  to round out the top six for the start of the season.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to get some time with him again,” Sandin said of Giordano following the Maple Leafs’ 4-2 pre-season loss to the Red Wings on Friday.

Engvall suffered an ankle injury during the off-season but has been improving with each session on the ice.

In addition to practicing with the club, Engvall has ramped up his recovery by doing separate skating drills with Maple Leafs skills development consultant Denver Manderson.

“My strength is getting better now where I honestly I don’t even think about it (the ankle) while on the ice,” Engvall told SI.

Murray in goal

Matt Murray will see his first action as a Maple Leaf against a team that isn’t the Montreal Canadiens. The goaltender has allowed just one goal in 100 minutes of pre-season action, exclusively against the Habs.

Barring anything unforeseen, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Murray get the season-opening start against the Canadiens on Oct. 12 followed by Ilya Samsonov taking on his former team on Thursday night at home against the Washington Capitals.

Where to watch

Puck drop is set for 7 a.m. ET on TSN4 in you live in the Maple Leafs’ broadcast region. Canadians outside of the local area can watch the game on SN NOW Premium.

Following the game, I’ll break it all down for you during the Rink Wide Toronto post-game podcast. 

Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin, Pierre Engvall Expected to Make Pre-Season Debut Against Red Wings, Where to Watch

