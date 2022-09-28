Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Returns to Practice, Skates for Half of Session

Jake Muzzin has joined his teammates for on-ice sessions during 2022 Maple Leafs’ training camp.

The veteran defenseman has been seen skating on a separate ice pad with fellow injured Maple Leaf Pierre Engvall prior to Wednesday’s session.

The practice was split into two halves and Muzzin sat out of the second half of the session.

“The reports I got on him were very positive,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe say of Muzzin’s progress. “He could have continued through but we just thought we’d take it a little bit at a time.”

One day after Maple Leafs’ training camp opened, the club announced that the forward would be be out of action on a day-to-day basis with back discomfort. At the time, Keefe stated they expected him back early next week.

Muzzin’s absence was a surprise, given one day prior when he said he felt ready for camp to begin.

Muzzin is one of a handful of injured players.

Before camp opened, the club announced that Pierre Engvall would be re-evaluated on Oct. 3 with an injured ankle/foot.

“I haven’t had much on him, I know that he’s been skating daily and hasn’t had any setbacks that I’ve been made aware of,” Keefe added. “He continue his track towards a return, but in terms of joining our group for practice, I certainly don’t think that’s imminent this week.”

Adam Gaudette took the ice at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday before the main group of players stepped out to take their morning skate ahead of their pre-season game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The forward injured his shoulder and remains day-to-day.

That’s just half of the list of injured Maple Leafs that includes John Tavares. The club announced on Tuesday that their captain will be out of action for a minimum of three weeks, meaning he’ll miss at least the first few games of the regular season.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren had hernia surgery before camp began and is slated to be out until mid-November.

A right-handed shot, Liljegren’s absence things out that side of the team’s defense. All six of Toronto’s defensemen that will suit up against Montreal will be left handed.

The Leafs are also without goaltender Joseph Woll (shoulder), defenseman Axel Rindell.

David Kampf also returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last couple of days due to personal reasons.