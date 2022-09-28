Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Returns to Practice, Skates for Half of Session

The veteran defenseman had been held out of the main training camp sessions due to back discomfort.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jake Muzzin has joined his teammates for on-ice sessions during 2022 Maple Leafs’ training camp.

The veteran defenseman has been seen skating on a separate ice pad with fellow injured Maple Leaf Pierre Engvall prior to Wednesday’s session.

The practice was split into two halves and Muzzin sat out of the second half of the session.

“The reports I got on him were very positive,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe say of Muzzin’s progress. “He could have continued through but we just thought we’d take it a little bit at a time.”

One day after Maple Leafs’ training camp opened, the club announced that the forward would be be out of action on a day-to-day basis with back discomfort. At the time, Keefe stated they expected him back early next week.

Muzzin’s absence was a surprise, given one day prior when he said he felt ready for camp to begin.

Muzzin is one of a handful of injured players.

Before camp opened, the club announced that Pierre Engvall would be re-evaluated on Oct. 3 with an injured ankle/foot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I haven’t had much on him, I know that he’s been skating daily and hasn’t had any setbacks that I’ve been made aware of,” Keefe added. “He continue his track towards a return, but in terms of joining our group for practice, I certainly don’t think that’s imminent this week.”

Adam Gaudette took the ice at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday before the main group of players stepped out to take their morning skate ahead of their pre-season game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The forward injured his shoulder and remains day-to-day.

That’s just half of the list of injured Maple Leafs that includes John Tavares. The club announced on Tuesday that their captain will be out of action for a minimum of three weeks, meaning he’ll miss at least the first few games of the regular season.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren had hernia surgery before camp began and is slated to be out until mid-November. 

A right-handed shot, Liljegren’s absence things out that side of the team’s defense. All six of Toronto’s defensemen that will suit up against Montreal will be left handed. 

The Leafs are also without goaltender Joseph Woll (shoulder), defenseman Axel Rindell.

David Kampf also returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last couple of days due to personal reasons.

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Jake Muzzin
Jake Muzzin
Pierre Engvall
Pierre Engvall

8D917863-3B1F-46A1-9AE1-D801CC0294D5
News

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Returns to Practice, Skates for Half of Session

By David Alter
076A8010-8B4F-49F4-8873-68773A20AF51
News

Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch

By David Alter
D9032D29-D65F-43B7-BFE8-66CFE62C2CAF
News

Auston Matthews Plans to Throw From the Mound for First Pitch at Blue Jays Game on Tuesday

By David Alter
49EB26D3-DBA1-4E29-8D36-CC5B6B708AAB
News

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Out Minimum of 3 Weeks with Oblique Strain, to Miss Start of Season

By David Alter
2EBC4EC7-756D-4566-AA73-90AF445FD431
News

How Victor Mete May Crack The Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Lineup

By David Alter
0626C00B-B8EE-425D-A7F7-A84B3E941343
News

Maple Leafs’ Adam Gaudette Out ‘Day-to-Day’ with Shoulder Injury

By David Alter
D96563F4-338B-4345-BD09-406B0BC665A4
News

Can Denis Malgin Make the Maple Leafs Roster out of Training Camp?

By David Alter
BuntingForsberg
News

Why the Maple Leafs are playing the Senators twice at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday

By David Alter