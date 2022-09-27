Skip to main content

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward will not take part in on-ice sessions at training camp on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Add John Tavares to the list of wounded Toronto Maple Leafs at training camp.

The forward will not take part during the team’s Tuesday practice session with an upper-body injury, according to the team.

Tavares has taken part in every on-ice session since camp opened up on Sept. 21. He logged 17:14 of ice time during the team’s 4-1 pre-season victory against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

On Monday it was revealed that Adam Gaudette suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s contest when he collided with Ottawa’s Travis Hamonic. The forward remains day-to-day and is not scheduled to practice on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Maple Leafs are already with forward Pierre Engvall at training camp due to an ankle/foot injury. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren is out until mid-November after hernia surgery,

On Thursday it was revealed that veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin was out until early next week with back discomfort.

Muzzin is also not slated to return on Tuesday.

More to come…

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares
John Tavares

49EB26D3-DBA1-4E29-8D36-CC5B6B708AAB
News

Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

By David Alter
2EBC4EC7-756D-4566-AA73-90AF445FD431
News

How Victor Mete May Crack The Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Lineup

By David Alter
0626C00B-B8EE-425D-A7F7-A84B3E941343
News

Maple Leafs’ Adam Gaudette Out ‘Day-to-Day’ with Shoulder Injury

By David Alter
D96563F4-338B-4345-BD09-406B0BC665A4
News

Can Denis Malgin Make the Maple Leafs Roster out of Training Camp?

By David Alter
BuntingForsberg
News

Why the Maple Leafs are playing the Senators twice at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday

By David Alter
AlexKerfoot
News

Alex Kerfoot Reflects on Game 6, Aims to Help Maple Leafs Push Forward to Playoffs Success

By David Alter
Samsonov
News

Ilya Samsonov Turned Down More Years with Another Club to Bet on Himself With the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
ZAR
News

While on a Professional Tryout with Maple Leafs, Zach Aston-Reese Doesn't Expect to Sign Elsewhere

By David Alter