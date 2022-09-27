Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

Add John Tavares to the list of wounded Toronto Maple Leafs at training camp.

The forward will not take part during the team’s Tuesday practice session with an upper-body injury, according to the team.

Tavares has taken part in every on-ice session since camp opened up on Sept. 21. He logged 17:14 of ice time during the team’s 4-1 pre-season victory against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

On Monday it was revealed that Adam Gaudette suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s contest when he collided with Ottawa’s Travis Hamonic. The forward remains day-to-day and is not scheduled to practice on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs are already with forward Pierre Engvall at training camp due to an ankle/foot injury. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren is out until mid-November after hernia surgery,

On Thursday it was revealed that veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin was out until early next week with back discomfort.

Muzzin is also not slated to return on Tuesday.

