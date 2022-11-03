Maple Leafs Line Tracker 2022-23 Season

There have been a lot of changes to the Maple Leafs lineup. I've created this page to help you keep track of everything and this will be updated following every game.

Oct. 12 - Through the first three games of the season, a lack of salary cap space and roster limitations forced the Leafs to roll with the same 12 forwards.

Oct. 15 - An injury to goaltender Matt Murray (adductor) ahead of his scheduled start gave the Maple Leafs some salary cap space and roster flexibility to add players.

Oct. 17 - Nick Robertson and Wayne Simmonds are forwards called up from the Toronto Marlies but the lineup remains the same.

Oct. 20 - Nick Robertson replaced Denis Malgin on the second line.

Oct. 22 - In search of some added toughness to the lineup, Kyle Clifford (called up earlier in the day) and Wayne Simmonds make their debut on the fourth line. Zach Aston-Reese is moved to the play wing on the third line, while Pierre Engvall and Nicholas Aube-Kubel are healthy scratches for the first time this season.

Oct. 24 - Pierre Engvall returns to the third line and Zach Aston-Reese is scratched for the first time this season.

Oct. 27 - In search of giving the first line a boost offensively, Alex Kerfoot is moved to the first line to skate with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Michael Bunting is moved down to a newly-created third line that sees Calle Jarnkrok move from right wing to center and Denis Malgin, who returns from a three-game stint as a healthy scratch. Wayne Simmonds (scratch) and Kyle Clifford (shoulder) are out of the lineup.

Oct. 29 - Michael Bunting returns to his spot on the first line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Alex Kerfoot is moved down to skate on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Nick Robertson makes his debut on a third line with Calle Jarnkrok and Wayne Simmonds, who returns after he was scratched in the previous game. Nicholas Aube-Kubel returns on the fourth line with Pierre Engvall and David Kampf. Zach Aston-Reese and Denis Malgin are scratched.

Oct. 30 - The Maple Leafs put lines two through four through a blender, Calle Jarnkrok playing center lasts two games as he moves up to the second line to skate with Alex Kerfoot and John Tavares. William Nylander becomes the third-line center on a line with Nick Robertson and Denis Malgin. Zach Aston-Reese returns on the fourth line to replace Nicholas Aube-Kubel.

Nov. 2 - The William Nylander third-line center experience lasts just one game as he returns to play wing on the second line. Pontus Holmberg is called up and makes his NHL debut to center the third line with fellow Swedes Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok. Dennis Malgin moves down to the fourth line and Nick Robertson is scratched.

Oct. 12-13 - Defense pairs are static with goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilyan Samsonov splitting starts.

Oct. 15 - An injury to Matt Murray (adductor) during the warmup of his scheduled start lands the goaltender on long-term injured reserve. Erik Kallgren is called up to back up Ilya Samsonov.

Oct. 17 - Erik Kallgren makes his season debut in goal.

Oct. 20 - An injury to Jake Muzzin (neck) forces a change in the defense pairs, Rasmus Sandin is moved up to skate with Justin Holl. Victor Mete comes into the lineup.

Oct. 27 - Erik Kallgren starts. Ilya Samsonov is a little bit under the weather, which Sheldon Keefe said was some of the reason behind the decision.

Oct. 29 - Filip Kral makes his NHL debut replacing Mete in the lineup. Ilya Samsonov starts.

Oct. 30 - Looking for some stability in Justin Holl's game, Sheldon Keefe moves TJ Brodie from the right side to the left and pairs with Holl. Morgan Rielly plays on the right side of Rasmus Sandin, a position he hasn't skated in since 2019. Erik Kallgren starts.

Nov. 2 - Victor Mete returns to the right side, ending the Morgan Rielly right-side experiment. They play as a pair together. Ilya Samsonov starts.