Maple Leafs Make First Round of Cuts as Marlies Training Camp Begins

With nine days to go until the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready to open the regular season, the club cut down their training camp roster by 10 players on Monday.

Of the players cut, only forwards Curtis Douglas, Max Ellis and Pavel Gogolev are on NHL contracts.

Douglas is 6-foot-8 and would be the tallest forward to ever skate in an NHL if he gets to that point. Ellis signed a two-year, ELC which start this season after scoring 16 goals and 28 points in 39 games with the University of Notre Dame last season.

Gogolev struggled last season and spent some time in the ECHL with the Newfound Growlers to get his game back up to par. He looked particularly impressive during Toronto’s trip to Traverse City for last month’s prospects tournament.

More cuts are expected by the Maple Leafs with just two pre-season games remaining after Monday.

All 10 players are part of a group of 29 players that will open up Marlies camp. They’ll take on the Belleville Sentators and Laval Rocket on Oct. 7 and 8 at CAA Arena in Belleville.