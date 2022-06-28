Maple Leafs March in Toronto Pride Parade

With the return of the Toronto Pride Parade came the return of the Toronto Maple Leafs' involvement in the annual march.

Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, forward Michael Bunting and defensemen Morgan Rielly and Mark Giordano were on hand to represent the club, as the event that celebrates the 2SLGBTQIA+ community returned to an in-person march after the last two years were limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanahan showed off his athletic ability by throwing a football to the roof of nearby buildings.

Bunting took the job of lead photographer for the gang.

The Maple Leafs were also greeted by Pittsburgh Penguins President Brian Burke.

Brian Burke's son Patrick co-founded the You Can Play movement that started back in 2012. The movement was founded shortly after Brian's son, Brendan Burke, was tragically killed in a car collision in 2010. Brendan came out as an openly gay man the year before and both Brian and Patrick continue to work on Brendan's mission to combat homophobia in sports.