Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray Expected to Start Entire Game vs. Canadiens, Top Stars in Action, Where to Watch

Matt Murray is scheduled to play the entire game when the Toronto Maple Leafs resume their pre-season schedule against the Montreal Canadiens.

The goaltender has already seen action against the Canadiens during training camp. He made 16 saves on 16 shots over 40 minutes as part of his team’s 3-0 pre-season victory against Montreal last week.

“You just have to keep making the most out of these exhibition games, that’s what they’re for,” Murray said

With just three pre-season games remaining, the presumption is that Murray will start in goal for two of them. After Monday, he’ll likely also start against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs made a big bet on the Murray in the offseason by acquiring him from the Ottawa Senators after he spent most of last season injured, He also had a brief stint with Ottawa’s AHL affiliate after the goaltender went unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Even if he doesn’t beat out fellow goaltender Ilya Samsonov for the starter’s job in training camp, it may follow some logic to have Murray start against the Canadiens in the season opener on Oct. 12, giving him an opponent he’s not only familiar with, but one he can use to build confidence. The Leafs’ home opener the following night is against the Washington Capitals where Samsonov could get playing his former team over and done with.

The Maple Leafs will sport a lineup that could resemble their opening night roster with some notable exceptions. Defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Jake Muzzin will stay back.

Sandin took part in his first full practice with the team since signing a two-year, $2.8 million contract to remain with the Leafs.

Muzzin continues to practice with the group but is not quite ready to return from back discomfort issues.

“Anytime I’ve talked to him he’s upbeat, positive and feeling good,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Muzzin. “The hope is we’ll continue to increase his workload throughout the week and then make a decision about the weekend,”

Muzzin and Sandin skated as the third pair in Group 1 practice that resembled what the opening-night lineup might look like.

David Kampf skated with the second group although that’s not any indication that he wouldn’t be part of the team’s opening-night lineup. Calle Jarnkrok missed practice on Sunday because he wasn’t feeling well, according to Keefe. He was also left off the Monday lineup.

Where to watch

Viewers in the Maple Leafs’ regions will be able to watch or stream the game on TSN4. If you are a Leafs fan in the Montreal region, you can watch the game on TSN2. If you live in Canada but are outside of the Toronto or Montreal broadcast regions, you can watch the game on Sportsnet Now Premium, the new service that replaces NHL Live in Canada.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET. If you miss the game, you can get caught up on everything that happened, I’ll get you caught up with everything on the Rink Wide Toronto podcast.