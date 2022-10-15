Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray Injures Groin in Morning Skate, What Happens if He Can’t Play?

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray was set to play against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday but his status for the game is in flux after he departed the team’s morning skate with a groin injury.

He’ll be assessed by team doctors before determining his playing status for the game, but what happens if he can’t play?

“It’s too early to tell you what happens given the ‘what if’ scenarios or anything like that,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We’re just going to focus on getting Matt assessed and take it from there.”

It was one year ago on Sunday when the Maple Leafs were in a bit of a roster crunch. They signed U of T goaltender Alex Bishop to an amateur tryout (ATO) and he dressed as the team’s back up for one game. The Leafs were unable to call up a goalie from the Toronto Marlies until they technically played a game short.

After the game, the Maple Leafs were able to call up Michael Hutchinson on an emergency exception.

If Murray can’t go against the Senators, another ATO goaltender would likely have to serve as a backup to Ilya Samsonov.

But the situation is different this year.

On Friday, Marlies goaltender Erik Kallgren was injured after he was run over by Rochester’s Ethan Prow and did not return. There was no immediate update on his status.

“We don’t even know the status of him at this point yet,” Keefe said of Kallgren. “Too many balls up in the air to give you much on that.”

Goaltender Joseph Woll is still recovering from a shoulder injury.

If Murray can’t go on Saturday, the Maple Leafs would have to dress an EBUG or ATO for at least one game. It’s not immediately clear if Dylan Ferguson, currently on a professional tryout (PTO) with the Toronto Marlies, would qualify to be an EBUG given his recent professional experience.

After Saturday, if all of those goalies are not available to back up Samsonov, Toronto’s only other goaltender on an NHL contract is 2022 fourth-round draft pick Dennis Hildeby, who is currently on loan with Farjestads BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

It’s not clear off Hildeby would be an option for Toronto as many of these loan agreements have terms in placed. It’s hard to envision a situation where the Swedish team would stand in Hildeby’s way of going to the NHL.

The Maple Leafs are in a tough spot. It’s possible if the injury is bad enough, they can make a trade with another club to get out from under the maximum 50 NHL contracts.

There is no leeway on the 50 contract rule. The other situation that could help the Leafs beyond Saturday is if Murray’s injury is determined to be of the long-term variety, that would immediately give Toronto more Injury cap space exception money. But it still wouldn’t fixed their goaltending flux.

But for now, Toronto is right up against it and it’s adding another layer in the goaltending storyline that was already hot when the club traded for Murray in July.