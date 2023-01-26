Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner Delivers Message For Mental Health Day: 'Never Be Afraid To Reach Out'

Following his team’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner kept his post-game scrum going by advocating for people to support their own mental health.

After Mitch Marner was done fielding questions about his overtime-winning goal against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward wanted to keep the post-game scrum so he could deliver a message on mental health day.

"Never be afraid to reach out, call someone, ask people how they’re doing," Marner said. "We’re all there for one another and we want this world to be a better place. You got a lot of people around you who love you."

Marner has taken steps over the last few years with his Marner Assist Foundation to help out numerous causes, including mental health, including ending the stigma around the discussions on the topic.

"Something I’ve really done a great job of these past couple of years is not being afraid to reach out and talk about it and get a better understanding or just try to understand myself better," Marner added. "If you have a strong mentality then you’re pretty hard to break out on the ice."

Marner also brought up the carjacking incident that he went through back in May when three suspects, two with guns and another with a knife approached and took his Range Rover in Etobicoke.

He explained how talking to someone about the ordeal helped him get through the traumatic event. He admitted there are situations where he still thinks about it.

"Late nights or weird vibes, it still goes into your mind every once in a while," Marner said. " You shouldn’t be afraid to reach out and talk to someone and try to figure out just how to get yourself out of it. It’s not a bad idea to ever talk to someone."

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/donate-to-mental-health-charities/