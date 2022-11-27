Skip to main content

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 16 Games in Game Against Penguins

Mitch Marner scored just 40 seconds into the Toronto Maple Leafs road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Marner continues to be on a heater.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward took advantage of a bad Pittsburgh Penguins line change early in their game on Saturday and deked out goaltender Casey DeSmith to score his sixth goal of the season.

With the goal, Marner moved into a four-way tie for the third longest points streak in Maple Leafs history, joining Dave Andreychuk (1993-94), John Anderson (1983-94) and Babe Dye (1921-22).

Marner is just two games away from matching the all-time Leafs points streak record of 18 shared by Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1889-90).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As the Penguins were changing Auston Matthews found Marner for a breakaway. That's when Marner was able to skate around the goaltender before putting the puck into the back of the net.

Marner's point streak is the longest of its kind among players in the NHL right now. Marner has been held off the scoresheet only two times in Toronto's 23 games, the best rate of any player this season.

The 25-year-old didn't stop producing after his goal.

He setup Pontus Holmberg's second career NHL goal in the second period with a pass from the corner boards.

More to come...

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner
Mitchell Marner

Marner
News

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 16 Games in Game Against Penguins

By David Alter
B01B1BC2-3A6B-4954-955D-5B9DA8B765E7
News

When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
094CEF2A-753F-4908-9254-411BF092A9B2
News

The Many Ways of How the Maple Leafs Honored the Memory of Borje Salming in Win Against Wild

By David Alter
Jarn
News

Why Calle Jarnkrok is Getting a Push to the Maple Leafs' Top-Six Forward Group Against the Wild on Friday

By David Alter
Benn
News

Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit with Jordie Benn Out 'Week-to-Week' With Upper-Body Injury

By David Alter
salming2
News

How the Maple Leafs Players Learned of Borje Salming's Passing

By David Alter
F5EE0CBF-BA7B-4EF4-8B36-CF947C06ECC0
News

Maple Leafs Mourn the Loss of Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming

By David Alter
981A34BF-4231-4617-8E36-3A2938EB0170
News

How the Maple Leafs Reacted to Getting Pelted by Beers, Soda and Other Litter by Devils Fans in Wild Win

By David Alter