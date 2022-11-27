Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 16 Games in Game Against Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Mitch Marner continues to be on a heater.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward took advantage of a bad Pittsburgh Penguins line change early in their game on Saturday and deked out goaltender Casey DeSmith to score his sixth goal of the season.

With the goal, Marner moved into a four-way tie for the third longest points streak in Maple Leafs history, joining Dave Andreychuk (1993-94), John Anderson (1983-94) and Babe Dye (1921-22).

Marner is just two games away from matching the all-time Leafs points streak record of 18 shared by Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1889-90).

As the Penguins were changing Auston Matthews found Marner for a breakaway. That's when Marner was able to skate around the goaltender before putting the puck into the back of the net.

Marner's point streak is the longest of its kind among players in the NHL right now. Marner has been held off the scoresheet only two times in Toronto's 23 games, the best rate of any player this season.

The 25-year-old didn't stop producing after his goal.

He setup Pontus Holmberg's second career NHL goal in the second period with a pass from the corner boards.

More to come...