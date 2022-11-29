Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 17 Games

DETROIT — Mitch Marner continues to "buzz".

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended his point streak to a career-high 17 games after scoring a goal at the 52-second mark of the second period.

Mark Giordano found a trailing Marner who cut across the blue line before snapping the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso.

The goal was Marner's seventh of the season and the 25-year-old has scored in his third consecutive game.

Marner moved into sole possession of third place of Maple Leafs' record for consecutive games with at least one point and the Thornhill, Ontario native is just one game away from matching the record of 18 shared by Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1889-90).

In 24 regular season games this season, Marner has recorded at least each one with the exception of two.

He has a chance to tie the franchise record at home on Wednesday when the Maple Leafs on Wednesday when his team hosts the San Jose Sharks.

More to come...