Skip to main content

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 17 Games

Mitch Marner scored just 52 seconds into the second period against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. The forward is just one game away from tying the franchise's consecutive point streak record of 18 games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

DETROIT — Mitch Marner continues to "buzz".

The Toronto Maple Leafs extended his point streak to a career-high 17 games after scoring a goal at the 52-second mark of the second period.

Mark Giordano found a trailing Marner who cut across the blue line before snapping the puck past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso.

The goal was Marner's seventh of the season and the 25-year-old has scored in his third consecutive game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marner moved into sole possession of third place of Maple Leafs' record for consecutive games with at least one point and the Thornhill, Ontario native is just one game away from matching the record of 18 shared by Darryl Sittler (1977-78) and Ed Olczyk (1889-90).

In 24 regular season games this season, Marner has recorded at least each one with the exception of two.

He has a chance to tie the franchise record at home on Wednesday when the Maple Leafs on Wednesday when his team hosts the San Jose Sharks.

More to come...

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner
Mitchell Marner

Marner
News

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 17 Games

By David Alter
0B281484-AE57-4895-A48E-2BF562B63CC0
News

Why Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner has the Letter ‘Z’ on his Gloves and Stick

By David Alter
35462E38-7F05-4E5C-B8B2-6B866321D8DA
News

How Rookie Pontus Holmberg Has Made it Impossible to be Taken out of the Maple Leafs’ Lineup

By David Alter
Marner
News

Mitch Marner Extends Points Streak to Career-High 16 Games in Maple Leafs Win Against Penguins

By David Alter
B01B1BC2-3A6B-4954-955D-5B9DA8B765E7
News

When Ilya Samsonov Might Return in Goal for the Maple Leafs

By David Alter
094CEF2A-753F-4908-9254-411BF092A9B2
News

The Many Ways of How the Maple Leafs Honored the Memory of Borje Salming in Win Against Wild

By David Alter
Jarn
News

Why Calle Jarnkrok is Getting a Push to the Maple Leafs' Top-Six Forward Group Against the Wild on Friday

By David Alter
Benn
News

Maple Leafs' Defense Takes Another Hit with Jordie Benn Out 'Week-to-Week' With Upper-Body Injury

By David Alter