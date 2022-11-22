Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly Leaves Game Against Islanders After Collison With Kyle Palmieri

Already without a couple of veteran defensemen, Morgan Rielly getting hurt is the last thing the Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to see.

Rielly was involved in a collision on the ice with New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri. Both players were slow to get up after the seemingly accidental collision.

Rielly skated in one shift briefly before he skated off the ice and went to the dressing room.

"He's going to have to get some pictures tomorrow and [we'll] get a better idea of what's happening there.

During a television timeout, Maple Leafs head athletic therapist Paul Ayotte presumably told head coach Sheldon Keefe the news that Rielly would not return to the game.

The 28-year-old Rielly has 16 assists in 19 games this season. Last week, the Leafs announced that the team will be without veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin. The team has also been without TJ Brodie for the last week and he is not expected to be out of the lineup until after the Maple Leafs return from their four-game road trip on Nov. 29.

"It's tough. We're already missing guys and Morgan is so important to our team and to our back end in particular," Keefe said. "We lose Muzzin, we made a big deal of it, it wasn't a big deal. Brodie, we made a big deal, it wasn't a big deal. [We just gotta keep playing, it's the way it goes."

Who could step up if Rielly misses time?

This might be the toughest decision for Keefe should Rielly be out long-term. Veteran defenseman Mark Giordano would be an obvious choice if he weren't 39 years old. Rasmus Sandin has struggled at times this season and the Maple Leafs want to see more from their young defenseman, but any time he's played outside of a top-four role, things have gone awry.

"I don't know, I think we have to do a good job by committee," Giordano said. "The leadership side, you always have to bring that as an older guy I think, but the young guys can step up as well and fill those minutes as well."

Who could they call up?

The Maple Leafs have called up Victor Mete and Filip Kral on the back end at times this season and they are the top candidates that would be called upon should Rielly miss time. In five games this season Mete has an expected goals rating of 52 percent. In two games played, Kral's expected goals ranking while on the ice was 48 percent.

There is a chance the Leafs could also look to someone new like Mac Hollowell. The defenseman was up with the club before they sent him back down. A right-handed defenseman, would allow Jordie Benn to move back to his left side should they need him in that role.

Hollowell has nine assists in 11 games with the Toronto Marlies this season and has yet to play in an NHL game.